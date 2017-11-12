Bony to return to Swansea squad for Burnley trip

Swansea City manager Paul Clement confirmed that Wilfried Bony will be available for their trip to Burnley on November 18.

Swansea’s Bony available for Burnley clash

Bony suffered hamstring injuries and has not played for the South Wales outfit since their league defeat to West Ham United on September 30.

However, Clement revealed that the 28-year-old forward, alongside Portugal's Renato Sanches, could make his fifth league appearance when they visit the Turf Moor for their next English Premier League outing.

“Both Wilfried and Renato will be available for selection for Burnley,” Clement told club website.

“It is good to have them back as they are players that can bring a lot to the quality of the squad.

“We will, as it stands, go into this game with virtually a fully-fit squad.”

Clement will be hoping the Cote d'Ivoire international's return coincides with an upsurge in their results as the Liberty Stadium outfit are struggling in the relegation zone with just two wins from 11 English top-flight games.