Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Jordan Reed, Charles Clay, Delanie Walker affecting Week 10 rankings

Jordan Reed, Charles Clay, and Delanie Walker are no strangers to the injury report. All three might have "questionable" next to their names in the phone book. Regardless, fantasy owners in start 'em, sit 'em chats never become less interested in updates on their respective statuses, and Week 10 is no exception.

Is Jordan Reed playing in Week 10?

UPDATE: Reed is OUT for Week 10 against the Vikings.

Reed (hamstring) managed to get in limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday before taking Friday off, and he's listed as "questionable" for Week 10's game against the Vikings.

Given his injury history, few are optimistic about his chances for suiting up, and at this point, it might be better for his owners if he was inactive. The Vikings are a brutal matchup, and there's no telling how effective Reed will be if active. He's a borderline TE1, at best, if he starts, but if he's out, Vernon Davis looks good as a fill-in.

Is Charles Clay playign in Week 10?

According to Bills coach Sean McDermott, Clay (knee) is "looking good" for Week 10 against the Saints.

Clay hasn't played since Week 5, but he got in limited practice sessions all week. New Orleans has been fairly solid against tight ends this season, but on expected volume alone, Clay is worth starting in all formats.

Delanie Walker injury update

Despite another week of limited practice for Walker (ankle), he's expected to play against the Bengals in Week 10.

Walker has been battling injuries for much of the season, but he hasn't missed a game all year and there were no reports of any setbacks this week. He remains a high-floor TE1.