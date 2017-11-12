Notre Dame vs. Miami: Score, live updates, highlights from rivalry game with major playoff implications

No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 7 Miami are set to resume their rivalry Saturday night in a game that could have huge playoff implications.

The Fighting Irish leads the all-time series with the Hurricanes 17-7-1. The teams had multiple intense matchups in the 1980s and last season Notre Dame kicked a field goal with 30 seconds left to come away with a win.

The Fighting Irish heads into Saturday night on a seven game winning streak. Last week, it topped Wake Forest in South Bend 48-37. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush briefly left that game with an injury, but returned following halftime. He’s expected to start Saturday. The Fighting Irish’s lone loss this season came in Week 2 to then-No. 15 Georgia.

Miami enters its contest against Notre Dame with a perfect 8-0 record in 2017. Quarterback Malik Rosier has thrown for 19 touchdowns, and rushed for three more, to lead the Hurricanes this season.

9:25 p.m.: Notre Dame gets a quick stop after Dayall Harris drops a pass on third down. Notre Dame will start its drive deep in its own territory following the Hurricanes punt.

9:20 p.m.: Facing another fourth-and-short, Notre Dame lines up to go for it. But, the Fighting Irish is called for a false start and it’s forced to punt it away.

9:18 p.m.: Notre Dame picks up the first down on a 2-yard run by Josh Adams.

9:14 p.m.: Wimbush runs on third down and comes up just short of the marker. Notre Dame lines up to go for it, but calls timeout before the snap. It’ll face a fourth-and-1 when play resumes.

9:08 pm.: Field goal Miami. The Hurricanes move the the Notre Dame 6, but Rosier’s third down pass is batted down. Miami settles for a 23-yard field goal from Michael Badgley and they take a 17-0 lead.



With that kick, Michael Badgley just tied the all-time record for most field goals by a Hurricane (73).



End of first quarter: Miami 14, Notre Dame 0

8:59 p.m.: Notre Dame goes three-and-out again. The Fighting Irish have picked up just two first downs so far.

8:56 p.m.: Former Miami defensive back Ed Reed also has a turnover chain.



8:54 p.m.: Touchdown Miami. It takes just two plays for Miami to turn the Notre Dame turnover into a score. Malik Rosier completes a 16-yard pass to Jeff Thomas and he follows with a 16-yard run into the end zone to put the Hurricanes ahead 14-0.

8:52 p.m.: Turnover Notre Dame. Brandon Wimbush’s pass bounces off the hands of his intended receiver and is picked off by Jaquan Johnson, who returns it to the Notre Dame 32.

8:47 p.m.: Touchdown Miami. The Hurricanes score first and take a 7-0 lead. Malik Rosier uses both his arm and legs to drive Miami inside the 10. He finishes the drive with a 7-yard pass to Braxton Berrios for the score.



Miami scores ✅

Gets the turnover chain ✅

8:38 p.m.: Notre Dame goes three-and-out as Miami brings down Chase Claypool well short of the marker. Miami will start its drive on its own 43 following the punt return.

8:34 p.m.: Miami picks up one first down, but fails to move the chains again as the Fighting Irish sack Malik Rosier and he follows with an incomplete pass. The Hurricanes punt it away and Notre Dame will take over on its own 25.

8:22 p.m.: Wimbush tallies another third down completion to move the chains one more time. But he follows with three straight passes that miss their mark as Notre Dame comes up with zero points on its opening drive and punts it away.

8:18 p.m.: Brandon Wimbush’s first pass of the game is nearly intercepted. Miami’s Shaquille Quarterman jumps and deflects the football but no Hurricanes player manages to come up with it. Wimbush, however, completes a 21-yard pass to Kevin Stepherson on third down to move the chains.

8:15 p.m.: We’re underway in Miami. The Hurricanes win the toss and defer. Notre Dame will start the game’s first drive at its own 30.

8:10 p.m.: Notre Dame announces its starters on offense and defense.

8:07 p.m.: Here’s a look at some signs in the crowd prior to kick-off.

6:51 p.m.: Miami won the ACC Coastal Division championship earlier today when Louisville topped Virginia.

6:11 p.m.: There will be scouts from 12 NFL teams in attendance for Saturday’s game, according to reports.