Jones out of Brazil friendly, Cook & Solanke added to England squad

Phil Jones has withdrawn from the England squad for Tuesday's friendly against Brazil with a thigh injury, while Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook have been called up.

Manchester United defender Jones started Friday's friendly with Germany but had to be taken off after 25 minutes due to the injury.

He adds to Gareth Southgate's significant list of absentees, with Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Jack Butland, Gary Cahill, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph all made unavailable in the last week.

Southgate has decided not to add to the defenders already available to him despite Jones' injury, instead bolstering his options further up the pitch.

Bournemouth midfielder Cook and Liverpool striker Solanke have joined up with the senior squad having previously been on duty with the Under-21s.

Both are in line to make their senior bows if they feature against the Brazilians.



I am incredibly honoured and proud to be called up for the @England senior squad. A huge achievement for me and my family. Thank you for all the kind messages

— Lewis Cook (@lewiscook_) November 11, 2017



They join Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn in earning a promotion after Southgate decided to add from within rather than make any further selections from outside of the existing group.

Cook, a box-to-box central midfielder, has made four Premier League appearances this season, his second with Bournemouth since signing from Leeds United.

Liverpool forward Solanke has appeared seven times in the English top flight since arriving at Anfield from Chelsea, but those appearances have totalled just 84 minutes.