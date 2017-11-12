Andrew Luck is seeking treatment outside of the United States.

Andrew Luck is in Europe for further treatment on shoulder, report says

The Colts quarterback is in Europe looking for alternative ways to help heal his surgically repaired shoulder, ESPN reported.

Luck has barely practiced since he had surgery back in January and he was officially placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 3, which shut him down for the season.

The lingering soreness in his shoulder apparently has been a cause for concern for Luck and his doctors, which is why he went to Europe to get other opinions.

Luck has had a long history of injuries. He originally injured his shoulder at the beginning of the 2015 season, and at the end of last season he opted for surgery to deal with the chronic pain.

He has also dealt with a lacerated kidney and a concussion, which caused him to miss multiple games during the 2015-16 seasons.