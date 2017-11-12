Red Bull attempt to diffuse Toro Rosso and Renault row

Red Bull have attempted to ease tensions between Toro Rosso and engine supplier Renault after a row escalated on Saturday.

A public dispute between Red Bull's junior team and the French manufacturer intensified at the Brazilian Grand Prix, raising concerns Toro Rosso may be left without engines at the season-ending Formula One race in Abu Dhabi.

Toro Rosso hit back at Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul's comments that the team are largely to blame for recent power unit issues which have affected Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.

The team said in a statement: "We mustn't forget that they [Renault] are fighting with Toro Rosso for a better position in the constructors' championship. As suggested by Mr Abiteboul, the situation may not be a coincidence but it is certainly not down to STR's [Scuderia Toro Rosso's] car."

Renault were said to be furious with that retort and Red Bull motorsports consultant Dr Helmut Marko stepped in to try to diffuse the situation.

He said in a statement issued by Red Bull: "Over the last 10 years, many successful, we have been through every emotion with our current engine supplier.

"As usual at the end of another long season, emotions are running high but it is a valued relationship and will remain so.

"There has never been any question that we have not been treated fairly and equitably by our engine supplier. And that is still true today."