Kerala Blasters fan group Manjappada win 'Fan Club of the Year' award at Indian Sports Honours

Popular Kerala Blasters fan group Manjappada has bagged the 'Best Fan Club of the Year' award at the Indian Sports Honours event held in Mumbai on Saturday.

The event, which is an initiative by Virat Kohli foundation and Sanjiv Goenka, is aimed at honouring sports-related persons and groups for their outstanding achievements. Manjappada was nominated along with Bengaluru FC fan group West Block Blues, Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore's fan group Namma Team and Indian national cricket team fan group Bharat Army.

Manjappada has been ever-present in their support for the Kerala-based Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters since its inception. They kept growing and can now boast a widespread network all over the country.

Manjappada did not stop in Kochi though. They recently grabbed the headlines as they successfully promoted their own campaign to get people to buy tickets and watch India at the U-17 World Cup in Delhi last month.

The fan group has been actively working throughout pre-season to expand the support for Kerala Blasters even further by introducing unique chants for different players and conducting bike rallies, flash mobs etc across Kerala. They have now been encouraged by another golden feather in the cap in the form of the Indian Sports Honours Award.

