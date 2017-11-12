With only a few games left on the college football schedule before bowl games and the playoff begin, questions as to whether players will leave for the NFL or stay another year in college start to surface.

James Franklin: 'Don't criticize my guys' if they leave early for NFL

That's the case especially for Penn State and Saquon Barkley. Coach James Franklin weighed in on the topic and essentially gave the Heisman candidate his blessing.

“You can’t always tell them to come back to school,” Franklin said, per statecollege.com . “And I’m different than a lot of football coaches. If a guy is going to be a guaranteed first-round draft choice, he’s got to consider it."

While Franklin may not have been talking directly about Barkley, it certainly applies to his situation. Barkley has led the Nittany Lions for much of the season, averaging 100.76 yards rushing per game in 17 home games throughout his collegiate career.

The running back only lost once in Beaver Stadium, and his name has been in the center of Heisman discussions for much of the 2017-18 season. It certainly would not be surprising if he left after his junior year to play in the NFL.

No matter what Barkley decides in terms of his future, Franklin asks fans not to criticize his players should they choose to leave for an opportunity in the NFL.

“I find it funny when people criticize a football player for leaving school early to go to the NFL and he’s a guaranteed first-round draft choice. That is life-changing money. I can tell you now if IBM came to our computer engineering department and offered a computer engineering major a $12 million contract as a junior, they’d be gone. So don’t criticize my guys when they make the same decision,” Franklin said.

The Nittany Lions will host Rutgers Saturday, which just so happens to be the school where Barkley originally committed to before signing with Penn State.