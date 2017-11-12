Andy Murray may not be participating at the ATP Finals, but the three-time grand slam champion has taken to the court at the O2 Arena as he continues his comeback from injury.

Recovering Murray practices alongside Thiem at the O2

Murray has been absent from tournament action since Wimbledon due to a long-standing hip problem, slumping to 16th in the world rankings as a result of his inactivity having begun the year at number one.

However, after featuring in an exhibition match with Roger Federer in Glasgow this week, the Scot was able to help out Dominic Thiem on Saturday ahead of the season's lucrative final event.

Thiem begins his ATP Finals campaign against Grigor Dimitrov on Monday and was joined by Murray on the O2's Centre Court for a practice session.

Fans of Murray, who is targeting a January return, will hope it is not long before he is back in competitive action.