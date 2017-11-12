Real Madrid do not possess a buy-back option on Mariano Diaz, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has reiterated.

Real Madrid have no buy-back clause for Mariano, insists Aulas

Lyon snapped up Mariano for a reported €8 million in August and the 24-year-old has made a flying start to life in Ligue 1, scoring nine goals in 12 appearances.

Real 7/1 to beat Atletico 1-0

The French club last month issued a release announcing no clause that could force the striker to return to the Santiago Bernabeu exists.

Amid reports Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane wants to bring Mariano back for next season, Aulas has reinforced Lyon's stance.

MORE:

Isco: Bale having a hard time after latest injury setback

| Beckham's Miami MLS franchise now a matter of months from green light

| Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain

| Morata opens door to Real Madrid return: Of course I'd go back!



In response to an article linking the Dominican Republic international with a return to Spain, he tweeted: "It is false there is no special buy-back clause for Real!"

Lyon entertain Montpellier when they return to action after the international break on November 19.