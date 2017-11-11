Lallianzuala Chhangte announced himself in some style when he scored a gem of a goal in the SAFF Championship against Nepal to be the second youngest goal scorer for the Indian national team.

ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos' Lallianzuala Chhangte - Great chance for Indians to prove themselves

Liverpool FC put up a story on their websitehighlighting the good work done by their academy in Pune when Chhangte made his senior debut on Christmas as he came on for Robin Singh against Sri Lanka.

He was the top scorer in the Under-18 I-League and the Under-19 I-League which highlights the goal scoring prowess he possesses.

However, last season at DSK-Shivajians where he was playing as a winger, he could only score once in 16 appearances. His stint at NorthEast United last year under Nelo Vingada was disappointing as he was afforded a game time of mere 16 minutes.

Chhangte is keen to make up for the lost time and wants to prove himself at Delhi Dynamos. In his opinion, he doesn’t believe that his growth has been stunted at least in the last year or so.

“No not at all. I am working very hard. But sometimes you cannot do all the good things at one time. We have to give our best all the time.

Of course some plans didn’t go according to plan. Some dreams came true. It happens like that,” he told Goal.

With the Indian Super League (ISL) increasing the number of Indian players on field from five to six, it's an obligation for the domestic contingent to showcase their talent. Chhangte is up for the challenge and wants to step up to make the most of the opportunity afforded.

“Of course, yes (the onus is on Indian players). It’s a great chance for the Indian players to step up and prove what we can do. I don’t think so (we have more pressure). It’s just that we have to perform better. If we work very hard we can do better.”

Asked if he has set any personal targets for himself, Chhangte said, “If I get the chance, I want to do my best and do whatever I can to help the team.”

On his national team’s chances, Chhangte prefers to perform for Dynamos this season which would in turn catch the attention of coach Stephen Constantine.

Delhi certainly have a motivated player who is keen to prove a point or two.