Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was named the MLB Defensive Player of the Year.

Twins CF Buxton named MLB Defensive Player of the Year

Buxton, 23, was one of five first-time winners of the Defensive Player of the Year Awards announced on Friday.

The National League (NL) champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, were named the Defensive Team of the Year.

The other first-time winners of the awards were Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig and Colorado Rockies pitcher Tyler Chatwood.

Maldonado and Buxton also won Gold Glove awards earlier this week.

Puig was beaten out by Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward for a Gold Glove.

Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer got the Gold Glove over Santana and Chatwood lost to Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke for the NL Gold Glove.

Here is the complete list of 2017 Defensive Players of the Year winners:

C: Martin Maldonado, Angels



1B: Carlos Santana, Indians



2B: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies



3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies



SS: Andrelton Simmons, Angels



LF: Alex Gordon, Royals



CF: Byron Buxton, Twins



RF: Yasiel Puig, Dodgers



P: Tyler Chatwood, Rockies

Best Overall Defensive Player: Byron Buxton, Twins



Defensive Team of the Year: Los Angeles Dodgers