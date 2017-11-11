Uncapped seamer George Garton was added to the England squad ahead of the Ashes after Jake Ball's ankle injury.

Garton added to England squad after Ball injury

Garton, 20, will join England ahead of their final tour match – a four-day clash against a Cricket Australia XI in Townsville starting Wednesday.

The Sussex left-armer has played just nine first-class games, taking 23 wickets at an average of 36.47, and comes in as cover for Ball – who hurt his ankle during a tour match in Adelaide.

"Jake Ball is a doubt for England's next warm-up match, starting in Townsville on Wednesday, November 15, after scans revealed he has sustained a right ankle ligament strain during day two of the four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Adelaide Oval," an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

"The England medical team will assess the injury over the next seven days, and he will play no further part in the Adelaide match.

"National selectors have called up England Lions and Sussex left-arm seamer George Garton as cover in Townsville for the final warm-up match before the first Test, which gets underway at the Gabba, Brisbane, on Thursday, November 23."