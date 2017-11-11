Joachim Low said Germany's performance was "absolutely fine" after the world champions were held to a goalless draw by England.

Low satisfied with Germany's draw against England

In-form Germany forward Leroy Sane starred as neither side managed to make the breakthrough in Friday's international friendly at Wembley.

Both sides fielded experimental line-ups in an entertaining affair as Ilkay Gundogan made his first appearance in a year and Manchester City's Sane led the way for Germany, hitting the woodwork in the opening half, while Timo Werner was thwarted by England debutant Jordan Pickford.

Speaking afterwards, Germany head coach Low – who handed a senior bow to Marcel Halstenberg – told reporters: "Both teams were very focused this evening to be well organised on the pitch and not be counter-attacked by the opponent. I think that you could see this very good in the game.

"Nevertheless, in the first half we had good chances in attack. Three or four very good chances, where we finalised our attacks - that was good in the first half.

"The team's performance was absolutely fine, Marcel Halstenberg did a very good job, which is not so easy after two short training sessions with the team and just under 90,000 spectators at Wembley.

"Ilkay Gundogan has done well, you can feel his great quality, he needs a few more games to get in the rhythm. Sane had some good moves forward, Timo Werner too. Mats Hummels was towering behind."

Low continued: "We have to remember, with a view to the World Cup, that we want to switch quickly after winning the ball and want to score with great dynamism.

"We are already a ball possession team. We held the ball too often. You need the fast switching game against good teams."

RB Leipzig defender Halstenberg revelled in his first international cap, adding: "I am happy and happy that today I was able to make my debut in the national jersey.

"It was a lot of fun to run into such a big backdrop in Wembley and get to know many new players. At the age of 26 I feel like a happy late starter."