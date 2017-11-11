National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said issues surrounding the ongoing negotiations to extend commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, not the suspension of star running back Ezekiel Elliott are the reason he is threatening to sue the NFL.

Jones, who also is the team's general manager, said he is "disappointed" the Cowboys likely will be without Elliott for the next six games but the possible lawsuit against the league and other owners has nothing to do with how he believes Elliott has been treated in the league's investigation into domestic violence.

Jones emphasized to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that his threatening a lawsuit only has to do with the handling of Goodell's new contract.

"The facts are, the issues that involve the commissioner are far more reaching," Jones told the Cowboys' flagship network. "I've been dealing with this commissioner for almost 28 years, as an employee of the NFL. Zeke's been involved here a year, a year and a half. Those are really separate issues as to Zeke. The policy that we have that has impacted Zeke is more of my issue with the commissioner, moreso than Zeke's particular circumstance."

- - -

Newly acquired New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett has been playing with a torn rotator cuff, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots claimed Bennett off waivers Thursday, one day after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers with the designation that he failed to disclose a physical condition.

The 30-year-old Bennett passed his physical with the Patriots on Friday and was on the practice field, rejoining the team with which he won a Super Bowl ring last season.

- - -

New York Jets running back Matt Forte was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a knee injury.

Forte missed practice for the third straight day with an injury described as swelling in his right knee. He had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee in January to fix a torn meniscus.

Forte was coming off his best game of the season in the 34-21 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 2 when he rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns.

The Jets also listed three starters -- defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot), cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot) and guard Brian Winters (abdomen) -- as questionable for the game.

- - -

The Arizona Cardinals lost three players to season-ending injuries during Thursday night's 22-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Friday that left tackle D.J. Humphries has an MCL injury and a dislocated kneecap, safety Tyvon Branch suffered an ACL injury and tight end Ifeanyi Momah broke his leg during the game.

- - -

The Detroit Lions became the second team to give up on former number two overall pick Greg Robinson when they waived the offensive tackle.

Robinson was waived with an injury designation after missing the past two games due to an ankle ailment. The Lions are expected to use the roster opening to activate tackle Taylor Decker.





