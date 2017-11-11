England manager Gareth Southgate singled out Ruben Loftus-Cheek for praise after the midfielder's impressive debut in Friday's 0-0 draw with Germany at Wembley.

Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise

Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, never looked out of place at the heart of England's midfield and was given the man of the match award for an eye-catching performance.

Southgate conceded that it took a while for the 21-year-old to adjust to the international stage, but once he found his feet he comfortably went toe-to-toe with Germany's star-studded midfield.

"He did everything I know he can do," Southgate told ITV.

"It took him some time to realise that he's okay here and can play. He needs that confidence because he's capable of anything. He's been a top performer in junior teams for a long time and showed tonight that he can step up.

"He's got the physical attributes and can handle the ball well. There will be harder tests to come but I'm really pleased with him."