Marc Marquez has joked that his crash in Friday's practice was just part of his renowned and risky riding style.

Marquez: Crashing is just my style

The Spaniard has delivered plenty of drama since winning the title in his debut season four years ago and the reigning champion is now primed for a fourth crown.

Marquez heads into the season finale in Valencia with a 21-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso, but the 24-year-old came off his bike in FP2, with Jorge Lorenzo quickest.

"It's good," said the Repsol Honda rider following his 26th crash of the year.

"It's good to start the weekend with a good feeling with the bike, we did a lot of work for the race, with the tyres. We did a lot of laps to understand the bike balance.

"At the moment I'm trying to keep my style, Marquez style, and forget about the others. I didn't care if someone was following me, I was working for my race and for my points.

"I had a small crash in the last lap of FP2, we can say it's a normal crash or a standard crash!"