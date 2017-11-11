Yankees interview Eric Wedge for manager opening

News

Eric Wedge, former manager of the Indians and Mariners, is the second candidate interviewed for the Yankees manager vacancy.

Wedge, 49, was voted AL Manager of the Year in 2007 when Cleveland won the AL Central and lost to Boston in the ALCS. He posted a 561-573 regular-season record with Cleveland from 2003-09 with just that one playoff appearance.


In 2011, Wedge was hired by the Mariners and went 213-273 in three seasons before being fired. He’s since spent time as an analyst and, most recently, as a player development adviser with Toronto.

Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson was the first candidate interviewed.

