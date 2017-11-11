The Los Angeles Rams continued their substantial turnaround this season with a blowout 51-17 win over the Giants last week.

NFL Week 10 Q&A: What are the odds …?

Second-year quarterback Jared Goff struggled in limited opportunities last season, but he has been one of the league's best this season. Goff has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 2,030 yards and 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions through eight games.

The Rams are 6-2, and they have scored the second most points so far this season, trailing only the Eagles, who have played one more game. Los Angeles takes on the Deshaun Watson-less Texans this week looking to earn its fourth straight home win.

So what are the odds the Rams and Goff can continue their success this week?

Los Angeles has a point differential of plus-108 this year, which leads the NFL. The Rams have not had a positive point differential over the course of an entire season since 2003.

The Texans rank 20th in the league defensively, allowing 339.1 yards per game. Houston also allows 243.1 pass yards per game, 21st in the league. Goff has formed a connection with wide receivers Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins in recent weeks, making them very hard to defend.

Odds are in the Rams' favor to continue racking up yards and points Sunday against the Texans.

Here are a few other NFL questions for Week 10:

— What are the odds … the Falcons suffer their fifth loss in six games?

Fresh off a disastrous Super Bowl collapse, Atlanta appeared to be on a mission to get back there with three wins to open this season. However, the Falcons have hit hard times recently, losing four of their last five.

The Falcons have struggled offensively during their skid, and may be without wide receiver Julio Jones this week against the Cowboys. If Jones is able to play, he has a great matchup considering he's averaging 146.5 yards per game against the Cowboys in his career, which is his best yards-per-game average against any team he’s faced more than once. For his career, Jones is averaging 95.0 yards per game.

Dallas has won three straight, finally getting its offense to click (though it will be without Ezekiel Elliott). Defensively, the Cowboys have been stout against the run, which could hurt Atlanta's duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

While everything appears to be working against the Falcons, they are explosive at home and could get back on track this week.

— What are the odds … the Patriots continue their amazing recent road success?

New England, faced with a trip to Denver this week, has won 11 straight regular season road games. The Patriots are also riding a four-game winning streak overall, which has moved them to first in the AFC East.

The Broncos have been terrible lately, struggling to move the ball as they've shifted through quarterbacks and battled injuries, and they've even struggled on defense.

Turnovers could play a big role in Sunday night's game because Denver has turned the ball over 19 times this season, the second-most giveaways in the NFL. New England, however, has just five turnovers all season, second-fewest in the league.

Odds are the Patriots continue their road-warrior ways with a win against the Broncos.

— What are the odds … the Saints earn a seventh straight win?

The Saints looked like possible pushovers after two ugly loses to start the season, but Drew Brees and rookie Alvin Kamara have led the team on a six-game winning streak, taking New Orleans to the top of the NFC South.

While Kamara's emergence, paired with Brees' consistency, have helped the Saints, their defense has really led the turnaround. New Orleans has done an excellent job getting to the quarterback, forcing turnovers and holding teams out of the end zone recently.

New Orleans heads to Buffalo this week to play the 5-3 Bills, who have not lost at home. Kelvin Benjamin is expected to make his Bills debut this week, giving Tyrod Taylor a big red-zone threat.

But the Saints know all about the former Panthers wide receiver, giving them good odds to win their seventh straight.