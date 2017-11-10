Dean Furman is confident of South Africa's credentials ahead of their decisive World Cup qualifying clash against Senegal on Friday.

‘We can beat anyone’ – South Africa’s Dean Furman upbeat of victory over Senegal

Stuart Baxter's men need a victory at Peter Mokaba Stadium and another three points in the reverse fixture on Tuesday in Dakar to realise their dream of playing in Russia next year.

And the SuperSport United midfielder is optimistic of a win over the Senegalese, provided they execute their game plan effectively.

“There has been a good buzz in the camp during the week and in most cases, Bafana Bafana rises to the occasion in such big matches,” Furman told Kickoff.

“If we execute our game plan according to our full potential, we should beat Senegal. We have proven it in the past that we can beat anyone.

“We always respond in big games like these. These are the top end of any big game. These are the games which have been in our minds for some time. These are the games to show up.

“The stakes are high and we will give everything. At times emotions run high when we play in these big games but we must maintain our discipline," he concluded.