Seahawks' Sherman done for season with ruptured Achilles tendon

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks paid a heavy price for their victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday as key defensive back Richard Sherman suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, coach Pete Carroll confirmed.

Sherman left the game after getting tangled up with a Cardinals player in the third quarter in Glendale, Arizona and television pictures showed the four-time Pro Bowler telling team mates "tore my Achilles".

Carroll said team doctors were in no doubt about the injury.

"He's going to get checked and all that kind of stuff, but the doctors are really clear about it that he ruptured his Achilles," Carroll told reporters after Seattle's 22-16 victory.

"There's no coming back from that until you get the surgery and all that kind of stuff."

Sherman, who was listed as carrying an Achilles injury before Thursday, arrived at his post-game news conference on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

"It's been bothering me all season. So it was one them things you just have to play through as long as you can but when it goes, it goes," Sherman said.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson also had an injury scare in the second quarter after being stuck in the neck by the helmet of an opposition player. He left the field but quickly returned to action and seemed fine during a post-game interview.

Wilson acknowledged that the loss of Sherman was a setback to their hopes of making the playoffs.

"It's unfortunate with (Sherman) because he's as good as it gets," Wilson said.

"You can't replace Richard Sherman but guys can step up and play roles.

"We'll have to find a way."

The Seahawks (6-3) are second in the NFC West behind the Los Angeles Rams (6-2).

Wilson and Sherman helped Seattle win the Super Bowl in the 2013 season and almost repeated the following year when they lost to the New England Patriots.



(Reporting by Andrew Both in Tokyo, editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Peter Rutherford)