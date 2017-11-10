Aaron Boone has never managed a big league club, but he could be the next manager of the Yankees.

Aaron Boone among candidates to be Yankees' next manager, report says

According to ESPN.com, Boone, 44, is among the candidates to be the Yankees' next manager after expressing his interest in managing last month.

As for how the Yankees are handling their managerial search, one key factor the team plans to do is make each candidate available to the media before deciding on a hire since interacting with reporters on a daily basis is a big part of the job title. An analyst on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball the past two years, Boone should have no problem with that.

The only candidate to interview for the Yankees' manager position thus far is longtime Yankees coach Rob Thomson, the report says.

Whoever gets the job will have big shoes to fill. Joe Girardi posted a 910-710 record in 10 seasons in New York, the best record in MLB during that period, and the Yankees reached the playoffs six times, winning the 2009 World Series. He was not retained following the Yankees' loss in the ALCS.

MORE:

Joe Girardi, Brian Cashman open up about Yankees split

| Alex Rodriguez not interested in managing Yankees, compares position to POTUS



Boone hit one of the most iconic homers in Yankees history, a walk-off ALCS Game 7 homer against the Red Sox in 2003. His father was a MLB skipper for six years, with the Royals and Reds.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said earlier this month there is no timetable for a replacement to be named, but he recognizes the Yankees are "on the clock."