Altuve, Stanton headline Silver Slugger Award winners

The 2017 Silver Slugger Award winners were announced on Thursday as some of MLB's best hitters were highlighted, led by Jose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton.
The Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees and Houston Astros all saw multiple players take home shimmering silver trophies for their brilliant 2017 seasons.
Here's a list of the 2017 Silver Slugger Award winners:
National League
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies
Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies
Marcell Ozuna, OF, Marlins
Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins
Daniel Murphy, 2B, Nationals
Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks
Buster Posey, C, Giants
Adam Wainwright, P, Cardinals
American League
Jose Ramirez, 3B, Indians
Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians
Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees
Justin Upton, OF, Tigers/Angels
Eric Hosmer, 1B, Royals
Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros
George Springer, OF, Astros
Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners
Each of the 18 winning players takes home a beautifully crafted Silver Slugger Award from Louisville Slugger in honour of his achievements.
The Silver Slugger Award is the top offensive award in Major League Baseball, with the top players at each position in each league selected in a vote by MLB coaches and managers.