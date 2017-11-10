Eden Hazard has declared Belgium colleague Kevin De Bruyne to be the best player in the Premier League.

De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard

Chelsea playmaker Hazard scooped the PFA and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year awards for his displays during the 2014-15 season and also inspired Antonio Conte's side to Premier League glory last time around.

Man City 3-1 Leicester 9/1

Manchester City are leading the charge to dethrone Chelsea this season and De Bruyne has been their standout performer with a series of impeccable midfield performances.

Speaking ahead of Belgium's friendly at home to Mexico on Friday, Hazard was quick to concede his compatriot is currently number one in England's top flight.

"Kevin is definitely the best player in the Premier League at the moment," he said.

"City are the best Premier League team and Kevin is an important player in [Pep] Guardiola's system.

"It's easy to play with Kevin because we're good players."

Hazard's start to the current campaign was delayed as he completed rehabilitation following a fractured ankle suffered on international duty in June.

Although the 26-year-old feels back to his best – his excellent display during last weekend's 1-0 win over Manchester United would add weight to that view – he was realistic over his likely workload during this round of internationals, with Japan facing Roberto Martinez's Red Devils next week.

"Will I play both games? It would be silly to play 90 minutes twice but I still want to play," he said.

MORE:

'De Bruyne can match Messi and Ronaldo' - Martinez hails Man City star

| Hazard confident injury issues are in the past at Chelsea

| Kane, De Bruyne or Ronaldo? Sport stars give My Goal 50 picks

| Hazard fuels Real Madrid rumours by airing 'dream' of playing for Zidane



"Personally I feel good. There is no apprehension related to my return from injury.

"I am already at the top but I still hope to improve."