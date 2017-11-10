Another Thursday night game, another key "questionable" player. Is Paul Richardson going to play? Should I start Thomas Rawls with Eddie Lacy out? These are really the only things fantasy owners are looking for updates on ahead of this uninspiring Seahawks-Cardinals contest. But all it takes is one injury and one tough start-sit decision to cause problems in a given week, and Week 10 is no different.

Fantasy Football Updates: Is Paul Richardson playing on Thursday?

C.J. Prosise's return adds a little bit of intrigue, but it's really just Richardson and Rawls. Here's what we know:

WEEK 10 RANKINGS

Is Paul Richardson playing on Thursday?

UPDATE 2: Richardson is officially ACTIVE.

UPDATE: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Richardson is expected to play but he could be "limited some."

Richardson (groin) missed practice on Monday and Tuesday and is listed as "questionable" for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, but coach Pete Carroll expects him to play.

The good news is that this game is early in the week, leaving fantasy owners plenty of time to look for a backup plan if Richardson does happen to miss tonight. With a favorable matchup, fantasy owners will want Richardson to be in their lineups if he's active. Continue to monitor his status all the way up to kickoff. If Richardson can't go, Tyler Lockett would get a major upgrade in value.

Eddie Lacy OUT: Start or sit Thomas Rawls?

A groin injury will have Lacy on the shelf on Thursday, leaving Rawls as the primary ball carrier against the Cardinals.

Does that make Rawls a good option? Against an Arizona defense allowing only 3.8 yards per carry and 100.5 rushing yards per game, probably not. Rawls showed last week he can do some damage as a receiver, but with C.J. Prosise expected back this week, Rawls might not get as many targets. Seattle averages just under 104 rushing per game, but Russell Wilson accounts for about a third of that of that. Seattle has problems running regardless of who's getting the ball, which doesn't bode well for Rawls.

WEEK 10 DFS:

C.J. Prosise injury update

Prosise hasn't had an offensive touch since Week 3, largely due to ankle issues, but he's set to return against the Cardinals.

If Arizona has one blind spot against RBs, it's allowing receptions to them. Backs average 5.9 catches per game against the Cardinals, so if Prosise gets consistent playing time, he could have some PPR value. The problem is Rawls and J.D. McKissic will also be mixed in, so Prosise is best left on the waiver wire for at least another week.