Jets among winners, Packers among losers of 2017 NFL swap meet Ryan Fitzpatrick knows the drill all too well. NFL franchises release, trade or decline to re-sign veteran players every year for performance- or salary-based reasons. Those teams then look to the draft or free agency if a replacement isn't waiting in the wings. This is precisely what happened with Fitzpatrick (again) during the 2017 offseason. The Jets voided the final year of his contract after Fitzpatrick foundered during the 2016 campaign. Gang Green then signed Josh McCown to a one-year, $6 million contract (with the ability to earn $7 million more through incentives) as its new starting quarterback. With 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions on a 4-5 club playing much better than expected, McCown as a full-time starter is enjoying the best season of his 16-year NFL career. Fitzpatrick landed as a backup with Tampa Bay, his seventh different NFL team, and will make his starting debut there replacing an injured Jameis Winston (shoulder) Sunday against the Jets. Advantage: New York. Who are this season's other winners and losers when it comes to teams bringing in newcomers to replace departed veterans? Swipe for a look at five in each category to emerge from the NFL’s annual Swap Shop. Alex Marvez can be heard from midnight to 2 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. to midnight ET Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.



WINNER: Philadelphia Eagles



Replacement: RB LeGarrette Blount for Ryan Mathews

Despite posting career-highs last season in rushing yards (1,161) and touchdowns (18) with New England, the 30-year-old Blount remained unsigned deep into the offseason because of age, character concerns and/or a combination of both. Philadelphia signed Blount on the cheap with a one-year, $1.25 million contract, which opened the door for the Eagles to release Mathews once he passed a preseason physical following neck surgery. That move cleared $4 million in cap space. Results: After an inauspicious start to the season, Blount is now rolling with 458 yards and two touchdowns over the past seven games. He should remain fresh down the stretch, as well, with Philadelphia having acquired running back Jay Ajayi from Miami in a midseason trade. Mathews, 30, remains unsigned.



LOSER: Green Bay Packers



Replacement: TE Martellus Bennett for Jared Cook

Cook was key to Green Bay’s resurgence in the second half of last season after recovering from a high ankle sprain. Cook also cemented himself in Packers lore with an improbable 3rd-and-20 sideline catch that set up the game-winning field goal in Green Bay’s second-round playoff road win over Dallas. But just when it seemed Cook was set to re-sign, Green Bay’s front office changed direction and signed Bennett to a three-year, $21 million deal that included $6.3 million in guaranteed salary. Cook instead headed to Oakland on a two-year, $10.6 million contract. Results: The offseason buzz surrounding Bennett quickly faded, as he contributed little in the passing game (24 catches for 233 yards and no touchdowns in seven starts). Bennett was released Tuesday with the Packers claiming he failed to disclose a previous physical ailment upon signing, which could lead to salary recoupment attempts. The Packers should have stuck with the well-liked Cook, who has given Oakland two 100-yard receiving performances in the past three games.



WINNER: Oakland Raiders



Replacement: RB Marshawn Lynch for Latavius Murray

Murray posted a career-high 12 touchdowns in 2016 and 1,854 rushing yards over a two-season span, but he didn’t find himself in high demand at the start of free agency. He ultimately signed a three-year, $15 million contract with Minnesota that included $3.4 million guaranteed. The Raiders used some outside-the-box thinking and enticed Lynch to emerge from a one-year retirement to play for his hometown team. After obtaining his contractual rights from Seattle in a swap of late-round draft picks, Lynch penned a two-year, $9 million deal that includes another $7.5 million available through incentives. Results: Finally healed from offseason ankle surgery, Murray has become a complementary back in Minnesota, splitting snaps with Jerrick McKinnon now that rookie Dalvin Cook (knee) is out for the season. The “Beast Mode” days are behind Lynch, who hasn’t gained more than 76 yards in any of his eight starts. But he’s still a productive player whose addition was huge for the Raiders this offseason because it softened the blow that came when the franchise announced its 2020 relocation plans to Las Vegas. Additionally, the NFL is a more interesting place with Lynch once again part of it.



LOSER: Cleveland Browns



Replacement: WR Kenny Britt for Terrelle Pryor

All of Cleveland’s hard work in helping Pryor transition from quarterback paid dividends in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. But when Pryor’s asking price became too high in free agency, the Browns instead turned to Britt with a four-year, $32.5 million deal ($10.5 million guaranteed) from the Rams. Results: Everyone lost in this chain of events except for Los Angeles, which is doing just fine with Britt’s replacement Robert Woods (Buffalo) on track for a career-high in receiving yards. Britt’s debut in Cleveland began with several key drops before injuries forced him to miss three games. One of them was at Houston, where Britt traveled with the team but was reportedly sent home beforehand for a curfew violation. He has only 10 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown. Pryor has struggled to become comfortable in Washington’s offense, which caused him to press and struggle with drops himself. But at least there’s more upside and better production from Pryor (20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown) than what Britt provides the winless Browns.



WINNER: New Orleans Saints



Replacement: RB Alvin Kamara for WR Brandin Cooks

Although he enjoyed two straight 1,100-yard receiving campaigns, Cooks fell out of favor with Saints brass last season because of his contract demands and what some within the organization felt was more interest in personal rather than team goals. Cooks was traded to New England for a first-round pick. The Saints didn’t enter the draft with a need at running back after signing Adrian Peterson to pair with Mark Ingram, but they took Kamara out of Tennessee in the third round, anyway. Peterson later became expendable and was traded to Arizona, where he is a much better fit. Results: The two play different positions, but the Kamara-Cooks comparison is apt because of how Saints coach Sean Payton compensated for the latter’s departure. The passing game is now more running back-centric, with Kamara (37 catches for 341 yards) and Ingram (31-192) being heavily used out of the backfield. QB Drew Brees hasn’t skipped a beat, either, as the Saints enter Sunday’s game at Buffalo with the NFL’s second-ranked offense. The extra first-round pick came in especially handy, as well, for New Orleans with Ryan Ramczyk doing a nice job filling in at both left and right tackle stemming from offensive line injuries. As for Cooks, the Patriots aren’t complaining. He has a team-high 563 receiving yards in helping New England compensate for the loss of top wideout Julian Edelman to a season-ending knee injury.



LOSER: New England Patriots



Replacement: CB Stephon Gilmore for Logan Ryan

Customarily reticent to make pricey free-agent signings, the Patriots deviated from the norm by luring Gilmore from Buffalo with a five-year, $65 million contract that included $31 million guaranteed. That opened the door for Ryan’s departure to Tennessee on a three-year, $30 million deal with $12 million guaranteed. Results: While still early, it appears the Patriots would have been better off re-signing Ryan or going in another direction. Gilmore’s difficulties fitting into New England’s secondary were part of the reason the Patriots yielded an NFL-worst average of 323 passing yards through the first five games. That number dropped to 249.6 yards in the three games Gilmore has subsequently missed because of a concussion. Ryan initially struggled himself in Tennessee but has settled down starting for a pass defense on track to surrender 35 yards less a game (234.1) than it did in 2016.



WINNER: Jacksonville Jaguars



Replacement: DL Calais Campbell for Jared Odrick

The versatility Odrick displayed with Miami helped land him a five-year, $42.5 million contract with Jacksonville in 2015 that included $22.5 million guaranteed. Odrick, though, didn’t pay off the way the Jaguars had hoped. He was released last February with a failed physical designation (more on that later). The Jaguars shifted their focus to Campbell, who had proven one of the NFL’s most dependable and productive defensive linemen during nine seasons with Arizona. Despite Campbell being 30 at the time of his signing, Jacksonville still decided to gamble when inking him to a four-year, $60 million pact with $30 million guaranteed. Results: Playing in a 4-3 scheme and surrounded by other standout linemen, Campbell has surprisingly emerged as the frontrunner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He has posted a league-leading 11 sacks and, along with ex-Dallas safety and fellow newcomer Barry Church, provided a much-needed veteran presence the Jaguars were lacking outside of linebacker Paul Posluszny. Odrick filed a $5.5 million injury grievance against the Jaguars following his release and hasn’t played this season, although he did write this Sporting News guest column on the league’s national anthem flap.



LOSER: Chicago Bears



Replacement: QB Mike Glennon for Jay Cutler

This isn’t a critique of Chicago releasing Cutler during the offseason, as parting ways was better for both sides. Rather, this is a damning indictment of agreeing to guarantee Glennon $18.5 million in salary for 2017 as part of a three-year, $45 million contract that no other suitor was going to offer for his services. Results: Just like in Tampa Bay, Glennon is back on the bench after a disastrous four-game stretch as Chicago’s starter. The good news for the Bears is that rookie Mitchell Trubisky, who was drafted at No. 2 overall a month after Glennon signed, has flashed potential of being the franchise quarterback Chicago has long sought. As for Cutler, he emerged from retirement to sign with Miami during training camp. It’s not all Cutler’s fault, but the Dolphins enter Monday night’s game at Carolina with the NFL’s 31st-ranked offense.



WINNER: Kansas City Chiefs



Replacement: DL Bennie Logan for Dontari Poe

Poe was seeking a larger role in pass-rush packages and an even bigger contract. That prompted the Chiefs to quickly move on in free agency by signing Logan away from Philadelphia to a one-year, $8 million contract. Results: Poe ended up making the same amount as Logan from Atlanta on a one-year deal, but the sacks he was hoping for to boost his 2018 free-agency value haven’t materialized. Logan actually has higher sack (1.5) and tackle (32) totals than Poe (.5 and 16), although Kansas City’s overall defense is more porous.