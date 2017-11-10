SN picks likely winner, biggest snub in Naismith award watch list

The Atlanta Tip-off Club released its annual list of 50 players to watch for the 2018 Naismith Trophy, which goes to the college basketball player of the year.
Kansas guard Frank Mason won the Naismith Trophy last season, and the award has been won by such players as Anthony Davis of Kentucky (2012), J.J. Redick of Duke (2006), Calbert Cheaney of Indiana (1993) and Michael Jordan of North Carolina (1984).
The ACC has nine players on the initial watch list, while the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC each have eight. Duke, which has had more Naismith Trophy winners (seven) than any other school, has the most candidates on the list with four (Grayson Allen, Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr. and Trevon Duval).
Other schools with multiple players on this year’s watch list: Arizona has three (Allonzo Trier, Deandre Ayton and Rawle Alkins); Southern Cal has three (Bennie Boatwright, Chimezie Metu and Jordan McLaughlin); Kentucky has two (Kevin Knox and Hamidou Diallo); Michigan State has two (Miles Bridges and Nick Ward); Notre Dame has two (Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell); Kansas has two (Devonte' Graham and Malik Newman); and Texas A&M has two (Tyler Davis and Robert Williams).
A midseason list of the 30 finalists will be released on Feb. 14, and the 2018 Naismith Trophy will be presented to college hoops' player of the year on April 1.
Here is a look at the 50 preseason players to watch, followed by my picks for most likely to win and biggest snub to watch.
College Basketball Player of the Year watchlist
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|College
|Jaylen Adams
|Sr.
|G
|St. Bonaventure
|Deng Adel
|Jr.
|F
|Louisville
|Rawle Alkins
|So.
|G
|Arizona
|Grayson Allen
|Sr.
|G
|Duke
|KeVaughn Allen
|Jr.
|G
|Florida
|Deandre Ayton
|Fr.
|F
|Arizona
|Marvin Bagley III
|Fr.
|F
|Duke
|Mohamed Bamba
|Fr.
|F
|Texas
|Joel Berry II
|Sr.
|G
|UNC
|Trevon Bluiett
|Sr.
|G
|Xavier
|Bennie Boatwright
|Jr.
|F
|USC
|Miles Bridges
|So.
|G/F
|Michigan State
|Bruce Brown
|So.
|G
|Miami
|Jalen Brunson
|Jr.
|G
|Villanova
|Jeffrey Carroll
|Sr.
|G
|Oklahoma State
|Jevon Carter
|Sr.
|G
|West Virginia
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Fr.
|F
|Duke
|Bonzie Colson
|Sr.
|F
|Notre Dame
|Mike Daum
|Jr.
|F
|South Dakota State
|Tyler Davis
|Jr.
|C
|Texas A&M
|Angel Delgado
|Sr.
|C
|Seton Hall
|Hamidou Diallo
|Fr.
|G
|Kentucky
|Trevon Duval
|Fr.
|G
|Duke
|Vince Edwards
|Sr.
|F
|Purdue
|Matt Farrell
|Sr.
|G
|Notre Dame
|Marcus Foster
|Sr.
|G
|Creighton
|Devonte' Graham
|Sr.
|G
|Kansas
|Ethan Happ
|Jr.
|F
|Wisconsin
|Aaron Holiday
|Jr.
|G
|UCLA
|Chandler Hutchison
|Sr.
|G
|Boise State
|Justin Jackson
|So.
|F
|Maryland
|Kevin Knox
|Fr.
|F
|Kentucky
|Jock Landale
|Sr.
|C
|St. Mary's
|Kelan Martin
|Sr.
|F
|Butler
|Nate Mason
|Sr.
|G
|Minnesota
|Yante Maten
|Sr.
|F
|Georgia
|Bryant McIntosh
|Sr.
|G
|Northwestern
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Sr.
|G
|USC
|Chimezie Metu
|Jr.
|F
|USC
|Shake Milton
|Jr.
|G
|SMU
|Malik Newman
|So.
|G
|Kansas
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Fr.
|F
|Missouri
|Collin Sexton
|Fr.
|G
|Alabama
|Landry Shamet
|So.
|G
|Wichita State
|Reid Travis
|Sr.
|F
|Stanford
|Allonzo Trier
|Jr.
|G
|Arizona
|Moritz Wagner
|Jr.
|F
|Michigan
|Nick Ward
|So.
|F
|Michigan State
|Jonathan Williams
|Sr.
|F
|Gonzaga
|Robert Williams
|So.
|F
|Texas A&M
SN's pick for College Basketball POY
Trevon Bluiett Sr. G Xavier
Miles Bridges, Michigan State. Bridges’ freshman season was interrupted by injury but still extraordinary: 16.9 points per game and 8.3 rebounds. He spent time working in the offseason to develop his ability to attack the rim and is highly motivated to deliver an elite sophomore season because Bridges knows he could have been playing for big money already in the NBA.
SN's pick for biggest watchlist snub
Jacob Evans, Cincinnati. Evans himself is among a large group of basketball people unconvinced that he can be a star. Evans has the talent to be an All-American, but he also has a personality oriented toward blending into the crowd. Even so, he outscored such watchlist candidates as Jordan McLaughlin (USC), Landry Shamet (Wichita State) and Deng Adel (Louisville) last season. There should have been room for Evans in the top 50.