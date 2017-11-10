Thursday provides a large seven-game NHL DFS slate, so there's no shortage of potential picks for us in DraftKings and FanDuel contests. None of the games currently have an over/under of six, but keep in mind, Vegas is not always right. By looking at the matchups, advanced stats, and, potential points per dollar, we're able to put together a solid strategy for tonight's daily fantasy hockey tournaments and cash games.

NHL DFS Picks: Strategy, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel for Thursday, November 9

I also recommend listening to Fantasy Hockey X podcast. Granted, it is recorded on Wednesday night, but it has insight from three of the best in the industry. Michael Clifford, Christopher Pacheco, and I go through the Thursday slate and think it out loud -- lineup construction, what to avoid, and more. It is available on iTunes, as well.

Reminder: You should also consult multiple avenues for your NHL DFS research, not just this article. Because of the volatile nature of goalies (and other reasons), there will be more information on social media coming closer to roster lock. Don't be afraid to ask questions.

Thursday NHL DFS Picks: Center values

Bo Horvat, Vancouver @ Anaheim (DraftKings $5,000, FanDuel $5,900)

Horvat is a nice pick to a point. Anaheim’s top lines and depth keep taking more and more hits. The Ducks also take over a full minor per game over the average. That is sobering information, to say the least. Horvat is going to play in all situations. Keep that in mind.

With the seven-game slate, you don't need to worry about "safety" with all of your lineups. Horvat can even be a nice one-off option if needed or as part of a contrarian mini stack. Fortunately, there are several other value options on Thursday night, though some involve risk. Even Nico Hischier and Brayden Point will be nice shelter despite their rising DraftKings prices. New Jersey’s first line will have moderate ownership potential. Remember, extreme chalk can be used just know what to expect.

Other Options: Steven Stamkos (not chalky), Artem Anisimov (moderate risk), Anze Kopitar, Jonathan Drouin/Phillip Danault (moderate risk), Derek Stepan (GPP only), Paul Stastny (less owned than STL 1), Brayden Schenn (CHALK), Clayton Keller.

Crazy Value Possible: Henrik Sedin (very risky), Christian Dvorak (contrarian value), Derek Grant (DraftKings only).

Thursday Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks: Winger values

Max Pacioretty, Montreal vs Minnesota (DraftKings $6,500, FanDuel $7,200)

Watch to see how Minnesota tries to contain Pacioretty, as he is on a hot streak. He has had at least three shots and scoring chances in most games. The risk is that he will be higher owned again. Pacioretty is going to get his chances with Minnesota on the back end of a back-to-back. He has nearly 30 shots in the past six games and leads all wingers in scoring chances during that span. There is always dud potential, but Minnesota allows 3.6 goals per game on the road.

Montreal has won four of its plast five, averaging 4.2 goals a game in that time frame. Minnesota makes for a bit of a contrarian play with its wings given Montreal’s penalty kill and shot rate allowed at times, but it is dicey. Yanni Gorude, Jesper Blatt, and Charles Hudon are all nice low-price options on DraftKings tonight. With this slate, even these riskier plays are viable. On a few lineups, these forwards may be worth a shot.

Other Options: Nikita Kucherov (lower owned than usual), Michael Frolik, Brandon Saad (GPP flier), Jakub Voracek, Tyler Toffoli, Max Domi (GPP only), Nino Niederreiter (contrarian risk). Paul Byron (very risky), Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko (highest chalk). Boone Jenner. More plays will be on social media.

Crazy Value Possible: Trevor Lewis, Christian Fischer (high risk), Brian Gibbons.

Thursday NHL DFS Advice: Defensemen picks, values

Jake Muzzin, Los Angeles vs Tampa Bay (DraftKings $5,000, FanDuel $5,000)

Choices are abundant among defensemen on Thursday night. Muzzin and Drew Doughty are almost interchangeable except for on DraftKings. Muzzin and Doughty are exceeding value in over two-thirds of their games. This is more of a safe pick here given that Tampa is on the back end of a back-to-back. Los Angeles plays a style at five-on-five that is conducive to points. Shots and blocked shots are Muzzin’s specialty (and Doughty’s, as well). There is a little point potential, too, especially if Tampa Bay opts for Peter Budaj in net.

The defensemen position has lots of possibilities. Alex Pietrangelo could be a chalky yet good choice because Arizona allows four-plus goals per game on the road. Will Butcher is intriguing against Edmonton due to power play potential. Dougie Hamilton and Ivan Provrov are mid-priced options that could deliver against Detroit and Chicago respectively.

Other Options: Victor Hedman (not as chalky), Alex Pietrangelo (very chalky), Shea Weber (moderate risk), Drew Doughty (less risk), Shayne Gostisbehere, Brandon Montour, Nate Schmidt

Crazy Value Possible: Ben Hutton, Darnell Nurse, Jordie Benn (high risk).

Thursday Daily Fantasy Hockey Advice: Goalie picks, values

Charles Lindgren, Montreal vs Minnesota (DraftKings $7,800, FanDuel $7,700)

Lindgren could face a decent amount of shots on Tuesday in what could be a higher-paced game. Montreal is still allowing 30-plus shots on goal per game over its past five outings. Ride the hot hand here. He has five starts and five wins.

Lindgren is a mostly cash option on DraftKings and FanDuel. Some GPP can be tried. That leaves the dilemma of who else to play. The Montreal goalie also has value because of his still attractive price tag on FanDuel.

The emphasis will be to wait until closer to lock (7 p.m. ET) for any line shifts and goalie changes, etc. Jake Allen will be quite chalky in cash along with Jonathan Quick to a point. Cory Schneider or Cam Talbot could be surprising choices given both teams love to give up tons of shots. GPP goalies have to get you saves. Wins and goals allowed are important but can be secondary. What if your goalie loses?

Other Options: Carter Hutton (cash), Mike Smith (mostly cash), Cory Schneider, Antti Raanta (GPP only – heavy risk), Jonathan Quick (chasing the win potential – too high for FanDuel). More choices will come closer to lock.

NHL DFS Picks for Thursday: Top Lines to Stack

These are based on RotoQL lineup optimizer projections. Coming soon, this will be a space where we dive into even more of what the optimizer spits out.

STL 1 – Schwartz and Schenn could be scary good with Pietrangelo (25-plus percent ownership possible.)

NJ 1 (Hall and Palmieri in particular)

EDM 1 (Chalk)

LAK 2 (Some think LAK 1 will be higher owned – can use parts)

ARZ 1

TBL 2 (can use TBL 1 but to squeeze in prices, 2 is easier)

LAK 1

MTL 1 (check later for confirmed lines as Drouin and Shaw are questionable)

These are just a few lines. As updates become available, there will be more suggestions on social media. This is one of those nights where even one or two scoops can mean a huge difference. One of the major tips for lineup construction will be to start trusting some of the numbers a little more. Trends are establishing themselves as we get deeper into the season.

NHL DFS Strategy: Reviewing what went wrong

This is always going to be a section full of “hindsight is 20/20”. However, some results could be seen from a mile away. San Jose laid an egg at home behind five Tampa Bay goals and some stellar goaltending by Andrei Vasilevskiy on Wednesday. There is a reason why Tampa is one of the best teams in the league in the early going. Tampa’s top line figured into three of the five goals. Those Martin Jones shares had to hurt.

Auston Matthews did not play, which tilted Toronto a little bit. The Maple Leafs just became less of a play, as DFS players gravitated to the Rangers or even the late game. Not as many were on Frederik Andersen, who was outstanding last night for Toronto. There was more ownership on Tuukka Rask even. That was not smart given Boston’s injury woes.