D.C. United midfielder Chris Rolfe has announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Chris Rolfe announces retirement

Rolfe hadn't played since suffering a concussion in April 2016, and now the 34-year-old has been forced to call it quits due to lingering issues from the head injury.

“Chris is a true competitor and professional; someone you could always count on both on and off the field,” DCU general manager Dave Kasper said in a club release.

"He was a dynamic attacker who enjoyed a long, successful career in MLS, and was a big factor for us for several seasons. We thank Chris for always being a model professional and a positive leader in the locker room and we wish him continued success in this next chapter of his life.”

Rolfe spent the majority of his MLS career with the Chicago Fire, and also spent three seasons with Danish Superliga side Aalborg Boldspilklub. He spent the last two seasons of his career with D.C. United

“You never know how MLS trades are going to work out,” Rolfe said. “At the first training session, the guys welcomed me with open arms and at the first game two days later the fans embraced me. The entire time I was with the club, [they] treated me with great respect and provided an environment that allowed me to play to the best of my ability.

MORE:

MLS Positional Rankings: Toronto FC dominates Goal's 2017 player breakdown

| Julian Gressel named Goal's MLS Rookie of the Year

| Jack Harrison headlines Goal's MLS U-21 Best XI

| New England Revolution name Brad Friedel head coach



"I’m proud to be a part of the D.C. United family and I’m grateful for my time in Washington, D.C."

Rolfe also earned 10 caps for the U.S. national team during his 13-year playing career.