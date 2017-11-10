Everton’s Bolasie unsure of return date

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has said no date has been set for his return to action following his cruciate ligament injury.

The 28-year-old suffered the knee injury in the Toffees' 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Goodison Park last December.

And despite strirring speculations about an imminent return - with several videos of himself performing ball tricks, the former Crystal Palace winger has said he has no idea of his comeback.

“I'm back in on Monday at Everton. I'm probably going to be integrated with the team then, but my comeback I don't know,” Bolasie told Sky Sports.

"I want to make sure I'm feeling good.

"It's not just my name on my shirt on the pitch; I want to make sure it's me."

Everton have not had the best of starts to their 2017-18 English Premier League campaign with just three wins from their opening 11 games.

But Bolasie believes last weekend’s dramatic victory over Watford which saw them move out of the bottom three can kick-start their season.

“100 percent we needed that," he added.

"It takes us out the bottom three and we can start looking up.

"Unfortunately with the way the season's gone it's not been the best for us, but hopefully we can start picking up from now," he concluded.