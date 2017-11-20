News

Football Manager 2018: Best wonderkid strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Football Manager 2018 is now available, meaning that lovers of the famous series can delve into the newest football simulation game.

Sports Interactive has revealed a spate of new features and some interesting 'Easter eggs' have also been discovered by users.

However, while the improvements to realism naturally titillate gamers, the simple aspects of the game remain enduringly alluring.

One of those things is identifying and signing the best young players, building for the future and attempting to cultivate a team of stars.

With the game hitting screens, Goal takes a look at some of the best young players - or wonderkids - in the latest edition.

FM 2018 BEST YOUNG GOALKEEPERS



Embed only FM 18 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Unsurprisingly, AC Milan's teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the best young goalkeepers in Football Manager 2018, but his recent successes mean that he will be a costly acquisition.

Depending on your transfer budget, some of Donnarumma's compatriots may be a bit more affordable, with Alex Meret and Alessandro Plizzari both considerably cheaper, but still talented.

Young Toulouse shotstopper Alban Lafont is also among the best rated in the position, while Bayern Munich's Christian Fruchtl - identified by some to be the natural heir to Manuel Neuer - could prove to be the biggest bargain of all.














































PlayerAgeNationalityClubValue
Gianluigi Donnarumma18ItalyAC Milan£13.75m
Alban Lafont18FranceToulouse£2.6m
Alex Meret20ItalyUdinese (Spal)£2.4m
Alessandro Plizzari17ItalyAC Milan (Ternana)£350k
Will Mannion19EnglandHull City£195k
Christian Fruchtl17GermanyBayern Munich£190k
Gergely Hutvagner16HungarySampdoria£97k
Arijanet Muric19SwitzerlandMan City£32.5k

FM 2018 BEST YOUNG DEFENDERS


Embed only FM 18 Matthijs De Ligt

It can be difficult for a young player to break through as a defender, due to the importance of experience particularly at centre-back. However, there are plenty of prodigiously talented defenders aged 20 and under worth considering in Football Manager 2018.

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is probably the most highly rated of all and the 17-year-old's starting value in the game is £5m, which puts him ahead of players such as Real Madrid's Theo Hernandez and Espanyol's Aaron.

De Ligt is not the most expensive young defender in the game though, with Bayer Leverkusen's Benjamin Henrichs and Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney both valued around £10m, while Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, who can play in both defence and midfield, is deemed to be worth £24m.


































































PlayerAgeNationalityClubValue
Wilfred Ndidi20NigeriaLeicester City£24m
Kieran Tierney20ScotlandCeltic£10.75m
Benjamin Henrichs20GermanyBayer Leverkusen£10m
Matthijs de Ligt17NetherlandsAjax£5m
Theo Hernandez19FranceReal Madrid£4.7m
Aaron20SpainEspanyol£2.6m
Nikola Milenkovic19SerbiaFiorentina£1.4m
Josh Tymon18EnglandStoke City£750k
Diogo Dalot18PortugalPorto£190k
Luca Pellegrini18ItalyRoma£140k
Carlos Badal18SpainValencia£49k
Diogo Queiros18PortugalPorto£49k

FM 2018 BEST YOUNG MIDFIELDERS


Embed only FM 18 Youri Tielemans

Some of the best young midfielders in Football Manager 2018 can be found in Italy and Spain, but some gems are hidden in places such as Brazil, Argentina and Portugal.

New Monaco signing Youri Tielemans is arguably the best central midfielder prospect and his value at the start of the game is just £9.5m. However, considering he has just been signed by the Ligue 1 champions, he could be difficult to lure.

Barcelona's record signing Ousmane Dembele is the most expensive young midfielder in the game. Dembele is followed by Napoli's Amadou Diawara and AC Milan's Franck Kessie, who are both rated at £17.5m.

If you are looking for bargains, the likes of Barcelona's Carles Alena (£1.4m), River's Exequiel Palacios (£1.7m) or Cesena's Nicolo Buso (£56k) may be more appealing.



























































































PlayerAgeNationalityClubValue
Ousmane Dembele20FranceBarcelona£52m
Amadou Diawara19GuineaNapoli£17.5m
Franck Kessie20Ivory CoastAC Milan£17.5m
Ruben Neves20PortugalWolves£14.25m
Youri Tielemans20BelgiumMonaco£9.5m
Dani Ceballos20SpainReal Madrid£9.5m
Lewis Cook20EnglandBournemouth£8.75m
Rodrigo Bentancur20UruguayJuventus£8.25m
Arthur20BrazilGremio£7.25m
Sander Berge19NorwayGenk£6.75m
Kai Havertz18GermanyBayer Leverkusen£6.25m
Exequiel Palacios18ArgentinaRiver£1.7m
Carles Alena19SpainBarcelona£1.4m
Sergio Diaz19ParaguayReal Madrid (Lugo)£1.1m
Nicolo Buso17ItalyCesena£56k
Afonso Sousa17PortugalPorto£2.5k
Tiago Dantas16PortugalBenfica£0.5k

FM 2018 BEST YOUNG FORWARDS


Embed only FM 18 Kylian Mbappe

He has been touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner, so it is no shock to see Kylian Mbappe at the top of the list when it comes to attacking talents in Football Manager 2018.

Flamengo youngter Vinicius Junior, who is set to join Real Madrid, is up there with Mbappe in terms of potential, but it will be a number of seasons before you can get your hands on him.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is among the best - and most expensive - young strikers, while Ajax's Danish forward Kasper Dolberg is valued at £10.25m.

Italy appears to be a hotbed for striking talent, with the likes of Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan), Pietro Pellegri (Genoa), Moise Kean (Juventus) and Andrea Pinamonti (Inter) among the best young forwards.

PlayerAgeNationalityClubValue
Kylian Mbappe18FranceMonaco (PSG)£52m
Gabriel Jesus20BrazilMan City£46.5m
Kasper Dolberg19DenmarkAjax£10.25m
Patrick Cutrone19ItalyAC Milan£3.7m
Alexander Isak17SwedenBorussia Dortmund£3.1m
Pietro Pellegri16ItalyGenoa£2.8m
Ben Woodburn17WalesLiverpool£2.7m
Johannes Eggestein19GermanyWerder Bremen£2.4m
Vinicius Junior16BrazilFlamengo£2.2m
Maximiliano Romero18ArgentinaVelez£1.9m
Moise Kean17ItalyJuventus (Verona)£1.8m
Kuki19SpainMalaga (Cartagena)£825k
Luka Jovic19SerbiaBenfica£800k
Andrea Pinamonti18ItalyInter£700k
Jann-Fiete Arp17GermanyHamburg£455k
Rui Pedro19PortugalPorto£275k
Felice d'Amico16ItalyInter£180k
Edoardo Vergani16ItalyInter£60k

Note: All players listed in this article are ranked in order of in-game value, which is not necessarily indicative of their ability compared to others.


