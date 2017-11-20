Football Manager 2018 is now available, meaning that lovers of the famous series can delve into the newest football simulation game.

Football Manager 2018: Best wonderkid strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers

Sports Interactive has revealed a spate of new features and some interesting 'Easter eggs' have also been discovered by users.

However, while the improvements to realism naturally titillate gamers, the simple aspects of the game remain enduringly alluring.

One of those things is identifying and signing the best young players, building for the future and attempting to cultivate a team of stars.

With the game hitting screens, Goal takes a look at some of the best young players - or wonderkids - in the latest edition.

FM 2018 BEST YOUNG GOALKEEPERS

Unsurprisingly, AC Milan's teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the best young goalkeepers in Football Manager 2018, but his recent successes mean that he will be a costly acquisition.

Depending on your transfer budget, some of Donnarumma's compatriots may be a bit more affordable, with Alex Meret and Alessandro Plizzari both considerably cheaper, but still talented.

Young Toulouse shotstopper Alban Lafont is also among the best rated in the position, while Bayern Munich's Christian Fruchtl - identified by some to be the natural heir to Manuel Neuer - could prove to be the biggest bargain of all.

Player Age

Nationality

Club

Value

Gianluigi Donnarumma

18

Italy

AC Milan

£13.75m

Alban Lafont

18

France

Toulouse

£2.6m

Alex Meret

20

Italy

Udinese (Spal)

£2.4m

Alessandro Plizzari

17

Italy

AC Milan (Ternana)

£350k

Will Mannion

19

England

Hull City

£195k

Christian Fruchtl

17

Germany

Bayern Munich

£190k

Gergely Hutvagner

16

Hungary

Sampdoria

£97k

Arijanet Muric

19

Switzerland

Man City

£32.5k



FM 2018 BEST YOUNG DEFENDERS

It can be difficult for a young player to break through as a defender, due to the importance of experience particularly at centre-back. However, there are plenty of prodigiously talented defenders aged 20 and under worth considering in Football Manager 2018.

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is probably the most highly rated of all and the 17-year-old's starting value in the game is £5m, which puts him ahead of players such as Real Madrid's Theo Hernandez and Espanyol's Aaron.

De Ligt is not the most expensive young defender in the game though, with Bayer Leverkusen's Benjamin Henrichs and Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney both valued around £10m, while Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, who can play in both defence and midfield, is deemed to be worth £24m.

Player Age

Nationality

Club

Value

Wilfred Ndidi

20

Nigeria

Leicester City

£24m

Kieran Tierney

20

Scotland

Celtic

£10.75m

Benjamin Henrichs

20

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen

£10m

Matthijs de Ligt

17

Netherlands

Ajax

£5m

Theo Hernandez

19

France

Real Madrid

£4.7m

Aaron

20

Spain

Espanyol

£2.6m

Nikola Milenkovic

19

Serbia

Fiorentina

£1.4m

Josh Tymon

18

England

Stoke City

£750k

Diogo Dalot

18

Portugal

Porto

£190k

Luca Pellegrini

18

Italy

Roma

£140k

Carlos Badal

18

Spain

Valencia

£49k

Diogo Queiros

18

Portugal

Porto

£49k



FM 2018 BEST YOUNG MIDFIELDERS

Some of the best young midfielders in Football Manager 2018 can be found in Italy and Spain, but some gems are hidden in places such as Brazil, Argentina and Portugal.

New Monaco signing Youri Tielemans is arguably the best central midfielder prospect and his value at the start of the game is just £9.5m. However, considering he has just been signed by the Ligue 1 champions, he could be difficult to lure.

Barcelona's record signing Ousmane Dembele is the most expensive young midfielder in the game. Dembele is followed by Napoli's Amadou Diawara and AC Milan's Franck Kessie, who are both rated at £17.5m.

If you are looking for bargains, the likes of Barcelona's Carles Alena (£1.4m), River's Exequiel Palacios (£1.7m) or Cesena's Nicolo Buso (£56k) may be more appealing.

Player Age

Nationality

Club

Value

Ousmane Dembele

20

France

Barcelona

£52m

Amadou Diawara

19

Guinea

Napoli

£17.5m

Franck Kessie

20

Ivory Coast

AC Milan

£17.5m

Ruben Neves

20

Portugal

Wolves

£14.25m

Youri Tielemans

20

Belgium

Monaco

£9.5m

Dani Ceballos

20

Spain

Real Madrid

£9.5m

Lewis Cook

20

England

Bournemouth

£8.75m

Rodrigo Bentancur

20

Uruguay

Juventus

£8.25m

Arthur

20

Brazil

Gremio

£7.25m

Sander Berge

19

Norway

Genk

£6.75m

Kai Havertz

18

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen

£6.25m

Exequiel Palacios

18

Argentina

River

£1.7m

Carles Alena

19

Spain

Barcelona

£1.4m

Sergio Diaz

19

Paraguay

Real Madrid (Lugo)

£1.1m

Nicolo Buso

17

Italy

Cesena

£56k

Afonso Sousa

17

Portugal

Porto

£2.5k

Tiago Dantas

16

Portugal

Benfica

£0.5k



FM 2018 BEST YOUNG FORWARDS

He has been touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner, so it is no shock to see Kylian Mbappe at the top of the list when it comes to attacking talents in Football Manager 2018.

Flamengo youngter Vinicius Junior, who is set to join Real Madrid, is up there with Mbappe in terms of potential, but it will be a number of seasons before you can get your hands on him.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is among the best - and most expensive - young strikers, while Ajax's Danish forward Kasper Dolberg is valued at £10.25m.

Italy appears to be a hotbed for striking talent, with the likes of Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan), Pietro Pellegri (Genoa), Moise Kean (Juventus) and Andrea Pinamonti (Inter) among the best young forwards.

Player Age

Nationality

Club

Value

Kylian Mbappe

18

France

Monaco (PSG)

£52m

Gabriel Jesus

20

Brazil

Man City

£46.5m

Kasper Dolberg

19

Denmark

Ajax

£10.25m

Patrick Cutrone

19

Italy

AC Milan

£3.7m

Alexander Isak

17

Sweden

Borussia Dortmund

£3.1m

Pietro Pellegri

16

Italy

Genoa

£2.8m

Ben Woodburn

17

Wales

Liverpool

£2.7m

Johannes Eggestein

19

Germany

Werder Bremen

£2.4m

Vinicius Junior

16

Brazil

Flamengo

£2.2m

Maximiliano Romero

18

Argentina

Velez

£1.9m

Moise Kean

17

Italy

Juventus (Verona)

£1.8m

Kuki

19

Spain

Malaga (Cartagena)

£825k

Luka Jovic

19

Serbia

Benfica

£800k

Andrea Pinamonti

18

Italy

Inter

£700k

Jann-Fiete Arp

17

Germany

Hamburg

£455k

Rui Pedro

19

Portugal

Porto

£275k

Felice d'Amico

16

Italy

Inter

£180k

Edoardo Vergani

16

Italy

Inter

£60k



Note: All players listed in this article are ranked in order of in-game value, which is not necessarily indicative of their ability compared to others.