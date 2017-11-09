Martellus Bennett released by Packers

The Packers cut tight end Martellus Bennett on Wednesday after only seven games with the team.

Martellus Bennett reportedly released by Packers

The NFL's transaction list showed Bennett was waived with "failure to disclose physical condition" status.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced hours before the report that Bennett would not play Sunday against the Bears due to a shoulder injury.

“I know he was in here (Tuesday),” McCarthy said prior to Wednesday’s practice, via Packers.com. “There’s a number of opinions things he’s working through. He met with our medical staff, so we’re still going through the process.”

Last month, Bennett, 30, wrote an Instagram story explaining he was leaning toward retiring after the season. He has just 24 receptions for 233 yards and zero touchdowns this season.

Bennett signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Green Bay in March.