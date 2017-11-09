Rangers have most to spend on Shohei Otani signing bonus

The Texas Rangers can offer two-way Japan League star Shohei Otani the maximum signing bonus allowed, $3.535 million, under current rules governing international free-agent signings, The Associated Press reported, citing figures compiled by MLB.

The Yankees ($3.25 million) and Twins ($3.245 million) can offer almost as much, but only three other teams — the Pirates, Marlins and Mariners — can offer him a seven-figure bonus, according to the MLB figures that The AP obtained. Most other teams are severely limited in how much they could offer.

The Rangers, Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox are the teams that have been most prominently mentioned as interested in the Nippon-Ham Fighters star who has tape-measure power at the plate and 100-mph fastball on the mound.

The Red Sox have only $462,000 to offer, according to MLB's numbers, while the Dodgers are limited to offering $300,000 as a penalty for exceeding their signing bonus pool under baseball's previous collective bargaining agreement.

Otani, 23, earlier this week reportedly hired a U.S.-based agent and was said to have "every intention" of playing in America in 2018.

Because he is younger than 25, he would be treated as if he were an international amateur and, thus, required to sign a standard minor-league contract under which signing bonuses are limited to the team-by-team figures compiled by MLB.

If he were to wait to make the move until he is 25, Otani wouldn't be governed by financial restrictions governing international amateurs, and he could command a contract upwards of $200 million, some MLB executives estimate.

The reigning Pacific League MVP, Otani has a 42-15 record over five seasons with a 2.52 ERA and 624 strikeouts in 543 innings and a .286 batting average with 48 homers and 166 RBIs.