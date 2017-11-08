Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life

News

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo believes being a father has "softened" him and helped give him a new outlook on life as he prepares to welcome his fourth child.

Ronaldo first became a dad when Cristiano Jr was born in 2010, before welcoming twins Mateo and Eva by a surrogate mother in June 2017.

Then, in July, Ronaldo confirmed that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is expecting to give birth to the couple's first child, a girl named Alana Martina, in November.

And the 32-year-old feels as though having children has had a profound impact on how he looks at the world, calling family life his "greatest privilege".

"Fatherhood has taught me things of love that I never knew existed," he told ¡Hola!

"It has softened me up and given me a new perspective on what really matters in life.

"Seeing my family grow is, honestly, the greatest privilege I have had. I enjoy every second."


