Mumbai has today been confirmed as the next stop for LFC World presented by Standard Chartered. The three-day event will be bringing Liverpool Football Club directly to LFC fans in India. The roadshow will feature a range of activities that will engage fans of all ages and provide exciting opportunities to meet LFC former players.

Liverpool legends to visit Mumbai in December

LFC World is a fan-experience initiative taken by Premier League giants Liverpool FC along with Standard Chartered to bring the club closer to its fans around the globe.

Last season the fan experience visited Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Shanghai meeting thousands of fans along the way. The unique experience will arrive at the High Street Phoenix Mumbai from the December 8th to 10th.

Reds Legends Sami Hyypiä, Robbie Fowler, Luis Garcia and Vladimir Smicer will be visiting Mumbai. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the former players as well as Club Mascot Mighty Red at LFC World signing sessions throughout the weekend.

Fans in Mumbai will be able to experience a dressing room photo station where fans can sit under the shirts of their favourite players – Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to recreate their own iconic dressing room image.

They will also have the opportunity to have their photo taken with one of the most iconic trophies in world football - the Champions League Trophy.

Robbie Fowler, Liverpool Club Ambassador, said: “For Reds in India, LFC World in Mumbai is the place to be. We know not all of our fans can make it to Anfield so this is our way of bringing Anfield closer to them. We can’t wait to meet everyone!”

Shyamal Saxena, Country Head – Retail Banking, India, Standard Chartered Bank, said: “We are delighted to host LFC World in Mumbai and as the global partner of Liverpool FC we are able to bring ‘money can’t buy’ experiences to our clients and LFC fans here in India. As part of LFC World - presented by Standard Chartered, Liverpool FC Legends will take part in various activities such as meet and greets, football activity and soccer clinics. This will be an experience worth cherishing for our clients and participants.”