South Korea U19 3 Malaysia U19 0: Young Tigers' qualification chances under threat after defeat to hosts

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Malaysia U19's 2018 AFC U-19 Championship qualification chances were dealt a blow, when they fell to a 3-0 thumping by Group F hosts South Korea U19 in their final group match on Wednesday. In the match at the Paju Public Stadium, all of the hosts' goals were scored in the first half by Um Wonsang, Cho Youngwook, and a Kim Jungmin penalty.

Both sides went into the match level at the top on nine points in the group, although the group hosts had the much superior goal difference. The match winner would receive automatic qualification to the finals as group champions, while a draw was likely to put Malaysia as one of the five best second-placed teams of the qualification stage.

Hadi could have given the Young Tigers an unlikely lead in the fifth minute, after he pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty box following a save by South Korean goalkeeper Min Seongjun. But his snop shot went slightly wide.

Four minutes later it was the hosts' turn to turn up the heat. Youngwook struck from outside aiming for the top far corner, which forced goalkeeper Azri Abdul Ghani to make a brilliant save.

But they would not be denied in the 12th minute. A cross from the left by Youngwook was nodded in by Wonsang at the far post almost unchallenged. Azri was close to the ball and looked to have got a finger to it, but somehow failed to produce a save.

Youngwook almost doubled the lead minutes later after he cut inside from the left, but his shot ended over the crossbar.

Malaysia could have levelled the score in the 20th minute when rising star Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat was released by a headed through pass by Akhyar Rashid. Against Indonesia two days earlier he managed to force the goalkeeper into fouling him inside the penalty area and conceding a penalty from an almost similar situation, but Seongjun made no mistake when rushing out and managed to shut out Akif's attempt.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 39th minute, with Jungmin slotting the ball past Azri from the left after breaking through Malaysia's defence with a one-two pass.

Just before halftime, Youngwook was fouled by Shivan Pillay Asokan inside the box, and the referee pointed straight to the spot. Azri correctly guessed the direction of Youngwook's spotkick, but failed to get his hand to it.

At the start of the second half, Malaysia head coach Bojan Hodak made no changes despite the poor performance of his defenders.

South Korea boss Chung Jungyong meanwhile had used up two substitutions by the hour mark.

It was obvious what the advantage had by the Koreans; their players' individual skills were better than Malaysia players' and they used them to get past the midfielders and defenders.

After having gone a long time without attacking, Akhyar struck from outside at the hour mark, but it did not dip low enough to clear the crossbar.

With 20 minutes remaining on the clock, South Korea made their final change. Interestingly, it was goalkeeper Seongjun who was taken off, for Choi Minhsoo.

With a minute to go, Saiful Iskandar Adha Saiful Azlan was brought on for Akhyar, but he could not do much to change the momentum of the match or the scoreline. The match ended in a 3-0 win to the hosts, who truthfully did not break a sweat to produce the win.

The Koreans are through to the finals as group winners, but second-placed Malaysia had to wait for the results in the other groups, to find out whether they would finish as one of the best five second-placed teams.

South Korea: Seongjun (GK) Minhsoo (70'), Taehyeon (C), Jaeik, Hyunwoo, Kyuhyuk, Hojin, Jungmin, Wonsang, Sejin (Kangin 56'), Sehun (Jaehyuk 36'), Youngwook.

Malaysia: Azri (GK), Shivan, Tasnim, Anwar, Syaiful (C), Akif (90+2), Zhafir (Nurfais 61'), Thivandaran, Ammar, Hadi, Akhyar (Saiful 90+1).