MLB announced the 2017 Gold Glove winners on Tuesday and there were six first-time winners.

Five teams with multiple Gold Glove winners

The Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins were the teams with multiple Gold Glove winners.

There were no Gold Glove winners from either World Series team as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros were left out.

Colorado's Nolan Arenado, who has now won a Gold Glove in each of his five MLB seasons, led National League third basemen with 39 turned double plays.

"Five is a pretty special number," Arenado told ESPN. "I thank God I've been able to stay healthy and do my job to help my team."

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who won two Gold Gloves while with the Atlanta Braves, got his third award in his second season in Anaheim.

Paul Goldschmidt won his third Gold Glove, which is the most by any player in Diamondbacks history.

The first-time Gold Glove winners were Twins second baseman Brian Dozier and center fielder Byron Buxton, Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna, Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman.

"This is a special moment, not just for me, but my team-mates and family," Buxton told ESPN. "I had the support system behind me to allow me to go out there and play a game I love. This is a game I love and I take defense to be very important."

Barnhart was a surprise winner over perennial defensive stalwarts Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants and St Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. Barnhart, who led the NL with 661 blocked pitches, admitted he was "taken aback" and humbled by the win.

The winners were decided by a mix of sabermetrics, which accounted for 25 per cent of the results, and votes by coaches and managers comprising the other 75 per cent.

Here is the complete list of 2017 Gold Glove winners:

Catcher



NL: Tucker Barnhart, Reds (first Gold Glove)



AL: Martin Maldonado, Angels (first)

First base



NL: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks (third)



AL: Eric Hosmer, Royals (fourth)

Second base



NL: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies (second)



AL: Brian Dozier, Twins (first)

Shortstop



NL: Brandon Crawford, Giants (third)



AL: Andrelton Simmons, Angels (third)

Third base



NL: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (fifth)



AL: Evan Longoria, Rays (third)

Left field



NL: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins (first)



AL: Alex Gordon, Royals (fifth)

Center field



NL: Ender Inciarte, Braves (second)



AL: Byron Buxton, Twins (first)

Right field



NL: Jason Heyward, Cubs (fifth)



AL: Mookie Betts, Red Sox (second)

Pitcher



NL: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks (fourth)



AL: Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays (first)