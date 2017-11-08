Mexicans Abroad Minute: Herrera's hot streak, Pacheco resurfaces with goal

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

It was a dream week for Hector Herrera, finding the back of the net in both of Porto's competitions, while an international teammate rejoined him on the field for the Dragoes this weekend.

Taking one look back at last week's club action before this month's Selección Nacional de México friendlies, Goal correspondent Jon Arnold reviews those stories and a few others ahead of the upcoming El Tri matches against Belgium and Poland.

