Suns grant Eric Bledsoe's wish with trade to Bucks

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade wantaway guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, it was announced on Tuesday.

In return, the Suns will receive Greg Monroe, the rights to a future first-round pick, and a 2018 protected second-round pick.

Bledsoe requested a trade after playing in Phoenix's first three NBA games, and has not been with the team since. He reportedly requested a trade earlier in the preseason as well, though that was denied.

On the acquisition of Bledsoe, Bucks general manager Jon Horst said: "Eric is a dynamic player who brings scoring and toughness to the court while enhancing our young and talented core."

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough confirmed Monday that the NBA fined Bledsoe $10,000 for tweeting "I don't wanna be here" on October 23 after an 0-3 start to the season.

Bledsoe, 27, is averaging 15.7 points and three assists in three games this season.

The Suns will get Milwaukee's first-round pick in 2018 if it is in the range of 11-16 overall, in 2019 if in the range of 4-16, in 2020 if in the range of 8-30 and in 2021 will be unprotected if it has not yet been conveyed, the team said.