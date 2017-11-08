With Jameis Winston already ruled "out" and guys like Julio Jones and Dez Bryant tentatively expected to play, there isn't a ton of injury intrigue this week (yet). Chances are, as we get closer to the weekend, that will change, but for now, Chris Hogan, Jordan Reed, and Charles Clay are among the biggest worries, with Danny Woodhead IR status updates also in demand. We have the latest news as you get ready to finalize your Week 10 waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Chris Hogan, Danny Woodhead, Jordan Reed lead injury concerns

Is Chris Hogan playing Week 10?

Hogan (shoulder) did not practice on Tuesday, which isn't really a surprise considering it was reported last week that he would miss "a few weeks."

The good news is Hogan's injury didn't require surgery, but it would be a major surprise if he suited up for New England's Week 10 game in Denver. Even if there's a question as to whether he'll play, the fact it's a prime-time game should rule him out of most fantasy lineups. Phillip Dorsett and Danny Amendola will likely see upticks in targets.

When is Danny Woodhead returning?

Woodhead went on the IR after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, but he returned to practice this week and is eligible to return in Week 11. However, the diminutive scat-back said Tuesday it's not a lock that he returns next week against the Packers.

Even though Alex Collins and Buck Allen have done a decent job in the Ravens' backfield, Woodhead would likely take over as at least the primary receiving back, giving him plenty of value in PPR leagues whenever he suits up. He's owned in only 27 percent of Yahoo leagues, so he's worth a waiver wire pickup.

WEEK 10 RANKINGS

Is Jordan Reed playing in Week 10?

Reed not only missed Week 9's game because of a hamstring injury, but he also didn't see the practice field all last week. So far this week, there have been no new updates on his status, which is ominous, to say the least.

Given Reed's injury history, it wouldn't be a surprise if he missed this week's game against Minnesota. Vernon Davis would remain a borderline TE1 if Reed is out.

Charles Clay injury update

Clay (knee) last played in Week 5, and despite not practicing on Monday, he's considered "on track" to suit up against the Saints this week.

With Kelvin Benjamin and Deonte Thompson in town, it's unclear if Clay's role in the Bills offense will change, but considering how dependent the Bills passing offense was on the veteran tight end, he should still be able to function as a TE1 most weeks.