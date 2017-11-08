Georgia Tech self-reported violations involving it’s basketball program last week saying Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson received improper benefits from an unnamed person totaling no more than $1,275 between the two.

Georgia Tech’s self-reported violations 'not even close' to true, man claims

However, Ron Bell, a former friend of Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, claims to be that unnamed person and told CBS Sports those figures are "not even close."

Bell outlined the cost of benefits he provided the two Yellow Jackets players that included everything from plane tickets, shoes, groceries and a four-night stay at his Arizona home, which he proved with a photo of Okogie and Jackson in his pool.

According to Georgia Tech, Pastner had no knowledge of the improper benefits until Oct. 2 when he immediately reported them to to the university’s compliance office. Bell, who’s phone records show he spoke to Paster over the phone 10 separate time for a total of 105 minutes Oct. 2, said that claim is “absolutely not” true.

During those 10 calls, Bell said he threatened to expose Pastner, who said nobody would believe Bell (a recovering addict) because he spent four years in prison from 2009-13.

"I told him 'I hold your career in my hands. You're going to show me respect.' ... I said, 'I've been protecting you for two years. And if you don't watch yourself, if I start self-reporting, you're going to be coaching high school basketball,’" Bell said. "And he said, 'Are you threatening me?' And I remember it like it was yesterday. I said, 'Josh, I don't make threats. Everything I say I'm going to do, I do it.'"

Pastner responded to the CBS Sports report with the following statement:

"As I have throughout my career, I remain committed to following NCAA rules. Any allegations that NCAA rules weren't followed will be investigated thoroughly by our compliance department while I focus on coaching my team."

Bell mentioned several reasons why his relationship turned sour with Paster, saying the reigning ACC Coach of the Year did compensate him for the “work” he did and disrespected him by not calling him on his birthday this year.

Paster and Georgia Tech are in China preparing for their season-opener against UCLA. Jackson and Okogie are suspended from the team indefinitely.