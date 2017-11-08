Shohei Otani, the power-hitting Japan League star with a 100-mph fastball, "has every intention" of coming to America before next season, the Los Angeles Times reported, noting that he has hired an agent to represent him in the U.S.

Shohei Otani hires agent with ‘every intention’ of move to MLB for 2018, report says

The Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox and Rangers are the teams that have been most prominently mentioned as interested in the two-way star of the Nippon-Ham Fighters.

L.A.-based Nez Balelo of CAA Sports will be Otani’s lead agent, charged with helping facilitate the heavily scouted prospect's move, which is complicated by the current state of rules governing player transfers from Japan to MLB, according to the report, which cited multiple unidentified sources familiar with the situation.

The most recent agreement governing such transfers just expired, and MLB, the players union and Nippon Professional Baseball must agree to new rules before Otani can sign with a major-league organization.

"Once that (agreement) is completed, he has every intention to come to the States this coming season,” an unidentified person familiar the situation told the Times.

If so, Otani, 23, would be costing himself hundreds of millions of dollars. Because he is younger than 25, he would be treated as if he were an international amateur and, thus, required to sign a standard minor-league contract under which signing bonuses are limited. That means the largest signing bonus he could receive would range between $3 million and $4 million and it could be much smaller depending on the MLB team.

If he were to wait to make the move until he is 25, Otani wouldn't be governed by financial restrictions governing international amateurs, and he could command a contract upwards of $200 million, some MLB executives estimate, according to the Times.