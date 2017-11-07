Horse racing: Rekindling claims nail-biting Melbourne Cup

Irish stayer Rekindling edged out Johannes Vermeer in a thrilling battle to win the lucrative Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

Rekindling claims nail-biting Melbourne Cup

It was a race to remember as Irish stayer Rekindling pipped Johannes Vermeer at the finish line at Flemington, where political protests threatened to overshadow the day.

All eyes were on favourite Marmelo for the 3,200metre race that stops a nation but jockey Corey Brown and Rekindling had other ideas.

Rekindling and Johannes Vermeer went stride-for-stride down the stretch in the 157th instalment of the Melbourne Cup.

And Rekindling's camp walked away 3.2million Australian dollars richer following a nail-biting finish in Melbourne – Max Dynamite placing third.

It was owner Lloyd Williams' sixth Melbourne Cup victory and a second for triumph for Brown, while it was a maiden trophy for trainer Joseph O'Brien with his first runner.

But it was a forgettable day for top jockey Joao Moreira, who was forced to forfeit his ride on Thomas Hobson following a scary fall earlier in the day.

Moreira – riding Regal Monarch – collided with a horse before being trampled by another in worrying scenes.