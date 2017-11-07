Auston Matthews is just fine.

Amid injury doubts, Leafs star Auston Matthews dishes dizzying assist

After leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs' morning skate with "soreness" on Monday and sending an entire fan base into a collective panic, the 20-year-old took to the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights and resumed as if nothing had happened.

READ: Senators reflect on 'great player and great person' Turris

Skating on a line with William Nylander and James van Riemsdyk, Matthews got hold of the puck on the right wing and completed a 360-degree spin move around Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa before driving toward the net and feeding van Riemsdyk for an easy goal.

The first-period goal, scored at 9:31, gave Toronto a 2-1 lead. The Leafs added another before the Golden Knights rallied to tie the game 3-3, but Toronto prevailed in the shootout to claim a 4-3 victory.

A regular purveyor of excellence since joining the Leafs as the first-overall draft pick in 2016 and subsequently scoring 40 goals in his rookie season, Matthews is having an even better start to the 2017-18 campaign. With 10 goals and nine assists in his first 16 games, Matthews is on pace for over 100 points.