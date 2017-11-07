Josh Gordon has not played in a regular-season NFL game since Dec. 21, 2014.

Josh Gordon says he was under the influence prior to 'every game' of his career

Multiple suspensions tied to the NFL's substance abuse policy have kept Gordon off the field and he admitted during an interview with GQ he regularly used drugs and alcohol prior to games.

"We would stay at the team hotel and then players are allowed to go back home, get what they need, and then go to the game. So I'd leave the hotel early morning, go home, eat breakfast, do my little ritual, whatever it may be, some weed, some alcohol, and then go to the game," Gordon said in a lengthy and candid GQ interview published Monday. "And then, I'd definitely be partying after every game, win or lose. Every game.

"Probably every game of my career."

Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since September 2016 without pay for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy, but the 26-year-old receiver will report to the Browns on Tuesday following his conditional reinstatement by the NFL last week.

The former Baylor receiver said he was under the influence prior to each of his consecutive 200-yard receiving games in 2013 and that his substance abuse problems dated back to middle school.

"Initially it started for me, [because of] a lot of childhood and adolescent trauma-based fear. I was using in my childhood," said Gordon, who led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013. "That environment brought me into that a lot sooner than a normal — whatever normal is — kid should be brought into that, to be able to make a decision on their own of what to do. I didn't want to feel anxiety, I didn't want to feel fear. I didn't plan on living to 18.

"Day-to-day life, what's gonna happen next? So you self-medicate with Xanax, with marijuana, codeine—to help numb those nerves so you can just function every day. That became the norm from middle school to high school. So by the time I got into my 20s, I was on an accelerated pace."

Gordon failed multiple drug tests at Baylor and was eventually dismissed from the team before entering the NFL's supplemental draft in 2012, when the Browns used a second-round pick on him.

"When I got to the league, I think they had their doubts from the very beginning," Gordon said. "From the day they drafted me, they had to know there was some type of risk involved. I don't think that they specifically knew. But I'm sure they had their doubts. [I] missed a lot of meetings, showed up late a lot of times, eyes were probably bloodshot on many occasions.

"But I guess you couldn't really draw a definitive conclusion because I thought I was evasive enough. And because nobody told me anything. But I'm pretty sure somebody thought something. Definitely in college, for sure, they knew. There's a good chance. More than likely."