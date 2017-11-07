Suspensions and injuries played a big role in determining fantasy football matchups last week, and it's looking like that could be the case again in Week 10. Both Mike Evans and A.J. Green were involved in altercations on Sunday, leading to possible suspensions (and the inevitable appeals) for both. Julio Jones and Dez Bryant were both banged up, leading to possible "questionable" tags heading into the weekend. We have the latest updates on all four superstar receivers.

Fantasy Football Updates: Suspension news for Mike Evans, A.J. Green; injury worries for Julio Jones, Dez Bryant

Mike Evans suspended for Week 10, pending appeal

Evans received a one-game suspension from the NFL on Monday for his blindside hit on Saints corner Marshon Lattimore after the whistle. Evans wasn't ejected, but the league ultimately determined his actions to be above and beyond their unsportsmanlike conduct guidelines.

Evans will almost certainly appeal the decision and has a decent chance of winning given that he wasn't even kicked out of Week 9's game. This won't be an Ezekiel Elliott situation that drags on for weeks. We'll know soon whether Evans will play against the Jets or not. Even with his recent struggles and Jameis Winston (shoulder) being sidelined, we still have Evans ranked eighth among WRs this week if he's playing. If he's out, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard will likely see upticks in targets.

Is A.J. Green suspended for Week 10?

Despite putting Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey in a headlock and throwing what appeared to be multiple punches, Green will not be suspended for Week 10 against the Titans.

The difference between Evans and Green might be that Green was ejected in Week 9, and the NFL is essentially rewarding him for "time served." Either way, he'll be good to go in favorable matchup. He's our No. 3 WR this week.

Julio Jones injury update

Jones is reportedly dealing with a lower leg injury, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn did not seem to think it would cost him any games.

For now, Jones owners don't need to be worried, but it wouldn't be a shock if he was "questionable" ahead of Atlanta's Week 10 game against the Cowboys. We rank Jones as our No. 2 WR this week.

Dez Bryant injury news

Bryant is considered "day to day" with knee and ankle injuries, but neither he nor Cowboys coaches seem too concerned about his availability for Week 10's game against Atlanta.

He could be more of a true "game-time decision" than Jones, but as of now, he's expected to play. If he can't go, look for Terrance Williams, who's also dealing with a leg issue, to be a popular waiver wire pickup.