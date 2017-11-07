Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will be sidelined for "at least two weeks" having aggravated an injury to his throwing arm.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston facing 'at least two weeks' out

Winston did not play in the second half of the Bucaneers' 30-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after landing on his right shoulder following a tackle.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter told reporters on Monday Winston is facing a spell out of action, with Ryan Fitzpatrick to replace him as the starter against the New York Jets this weekend.

"Jameis had an MRI today and as a result of that MRI he's going to be out for the next couple weeks and we'll be activating Ryan Griffin to the 53-man roster this week at some point," said Koetter.

"[The MRI showed] a lot of medical terms that I'm not an expert on, but he needs to be off a couple weeks.

"Right now, they're saying at least two weeks.

"On that third to last play of the half when he got hit from his left side and the weight of the defensive end and Jameis' weight fell on his right shoulder, that's when he re-aggravated it.

"We're going to be going with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Griffin will be the [number] two."

The 23-year-old originally injured his shoulder in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, leaving the game in the second quarter while Fitzpatrick filled in for him.

This will be the first time in 40 career NFL games that Winston will miss a start. Since his initial injured, the Bucs (2-6) have suffered three straight defeats to extended their losing streak to five matches.