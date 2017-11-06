Mikel Agu hails Bursaspor’s character after they secured a draw from the jaw of defeat against Kasimpasa in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Bursaspor's great comeback against Kasimpasa thrills Mikel Agu

Paul Le Guen’s men had a terrible start against a Kasimpasa side that featured Nigerian duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Emem Eduok after they went two goals down inside the opening 37 minutes.

Former Dolphins attacker Eduok opened the scoring before Ghana's Bernard Mensah added a second. But two late goals from Ertugrul Ersoy and Aziz Behich saved the Green Crocodiles' blushes.

Agu who played 46 minutes of the duel hails their display of character to recover from the two-goal deficit.

“It was an unreal performance from us. We thought we had lost after they scored twice in the first half and were still threatening to score more. I must praise my teammates for ensuring that they didn’t give up hope. The second goal was marvelous to behold and it was celebrated as if we had won the championship,” Agu told Goal.

“I had to go out for tactical reasons after the first half but it was all good at the end of the match. We need to continue to produce our best performance like we did against Kasimpasa especially in the second half if we are to be reckoned with."

On Nigeria's World Cup qualifier dead rubber encounter against Algeria and the friendly against Argentina, the midfielder is hoping for a good outing on a personal note, and collectively.

"Next stop is for our two games with Algeria and Argentina where I hope to give a good account of myself. Both games won’t come easy but we must be ready to fight throughout the 180 minutes," he said.

“Even though we have qualified for the World Cup we must not toy with the game with Algeria because people will start rating us from our last results. We must strive to get at least a point and give a good account of ourselves against Argentina."

Agu has featured 11 times and scored twice for sixth-placed Bursaspor since he joined on loan from FC Porto in the summer while he has also been capped thrice by the Super Eagles.