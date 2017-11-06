Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: WRs
As quarterbacks continue to get hurt or struggle, it becomes more difficult to put together our fantasy WR rankings. Week 10 is no exception, as poor QB play mixed with tough matchups has us scrambling to find enough WR1s.
Part of the problem is that we're missing receivers from the Chiefs, Eagles, Raiders, and Ravens. That bye-week group takes away at least three fantasy-relevant QBs, so you know it's going to hurt the WR crop. At a certain point, you should look to the quarterback more than the wide receiver. That could be the case this week if you're choosing between, say, Danny Amendola and Will Fuller.
There are a few WRs who have established themselves as high-floor options, including Mohamed Sanu (vs. Cowboys), Robert Woods (vs. Texans), and Robby Anderson (@ Bucs). A few other guys could get noticeable bumps if big-name receivers in front of them are suspended/injured, including Brandon LaFell (@ Titans), Terrance Williams (@ Falcons), and DeSean Jackson (vs. Bucs).
1
Antonio Brown, Steelers
Steelers @ Colts
2
Julio Jones, Falcons
Falcons vs. Cowboys
3
A.J. Green, Bengals
Bengals @ Titans
4
Dez Bryant, Cowboys
Cowboys @ Falcons
5
Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Cardinals
6
Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints @ Bills
7
Devin Funchess, Panthers
Panthers vs. Dolphins
8
Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Jets
9
Brandin Cooks, Patriots
Patriots @ Broncos
10
Golden Tate, Lions
Lions vs. Browns
11
DeVante Parker, Dolphins
Dolphins @ Panthers
12
Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
Broncos vs. Patriots
13
Adam Thielen, Vikings
Vikings @ Redskins
14
Sterling Shepard, Giants
Giants @ 49ers
15
Sammy Watkins, Rams
Rams vs. Texans
16
DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Texans @ Rams
17
Marvin Jones Jr., Lions
Lions vs. Browns
18
Robby Anderson, Jets
Jets @ Bucs
19
T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Colts vs. Steelers
20
Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
Bills vs. Saints
21
Stefan Diggs, Vikings
Vikings @ Redskins
22
Jarvis Landry, Dolphins
Dolphins @ Panthers
23
Jordy Nelson, Packers
Packers @ Bears
24
Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
Falcons vs. Cowboys
25
Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers @ Jaguars
26
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Steelers @ Colts
27
Rishard Matthews, Titans
Titans vs. Bengals
28
DeSean Jackson, Bucs
Buccaneers vs. Jets
29
Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
Broncos vs. Patriots
30
Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
31
Paul Richardson, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Cardinals
32
Danny Amendola, Patriots
Patriots @ Broncos
33
Davante Adams, Packers
Packers @ Bears
34
Marqise Lee, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Chargers
35
Josh Doctson, Redskins
Redskins vs. Vikings
36
Robert Woods, Rams
Rams vs. Texans
37
Best of the rest
37 Will Fuller V, Texans @ Rams
38 Ted Ginn Jr., Saints @ Bills
39 Corey Davis, Titans vs. Bengals
40 Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Texans
41 Terrance Williams, Cowboys @ Falcons
42 Jordan Matthews, Bills vs. Saints
43 Allen Hurns, Jaguars vs. Chargers
44 Jamison Crowder, Redskins vs. Vikings
45 Jermaine Kearse, Jets @ Bucs
46 Marquise Goodwin, 49ers vs. Giants
47 Dontrelle Inman, Bears vs. Packers
48 Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Panthers
49 Ricardo Louis, Browns @ Lions
50 Tyrell Williams, Chargers @ Jaguars
51 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks @ Cardinals
52 Terrelle Pryor Jr., Redskins vs. Vikings
53 Tavarres King, Giants @ 49ers
54 Cole Beasley, Cowboys @ Falcons
55 Randall Cobb, Packers @ Bears
56 Brandon LaFell, Bengals @ Titans
57 Donte Moncrief, Colts vs. Steelers
58 Aldrick Robinson, 49ers vs. Giants
59 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars vs. Chargers
60 Eric Decker, Titans vs. Bengals
61 Deonte Thompson, Bills vs. Saints
62 Jeremy Kerley, Jets @ Bucs
63 Brandon Coleman, Saints @ Bills
64 John Brown, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
65 Jaron Brown, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
66 Kendall Wright, Bears vs. Packers
67 Curtis Samuel, Panthers vs. Dolphins
68 Taylor Gabriel, Falcons vs. Cowboys
69 J.J. Nelson, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
70 Bennie Fowler, Broncos vs. Patriots