Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: WRs

    As quarterbacks continue to get hurt or struggle, it becomes more difficult to put together our fantasy WR rankings. Week 10 is no exception, as poor QB play mixed with tough matchups has us scrambling to find enough WR1s.

    Part of the problem is that we're missing receivers from the Chiefs, Eagles, Raiders, and Ravens. That bye-week group takes away at least three fantasy-relevant QBs, so you know it's going to hurt the WR crop. At a certain point, you should look to the quarterback more than the wide receiver. That could be the case this week if you're choosing between, say, Danny Amendola and Will Fuller.

    There are a few WRs who have established themselves as high-floor options, including Mohamed Sanu (vs. Cowboys), Robert Woods (vs. Texans), and Robby Anderson (@ Bucs). A few other guys could get noticeable bumps if big-name receivers in front of them are suspended/injured, including Brandon LaFell (@ Titans), Terrance Williams (@ Falcons), and DeSean Jackson (vs. Bucs).

    Note: We'll be updating our WR rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!  



  • 1
    Antonio Brown, Steelers


    Steelers @ Colts



  • 2
    Julio Jones, Falcons


    Falcons vs. Cowboys



  • 3
    A.J. Green, Bengals


    Bengals @ Titans



  • 4
    Dez Bryant, Cowboys


    Cowboys @ Falcons



  • 5
    Doug Baldwin, Seahawks


    Seahawks @ Cardinals



  • 6
    Michael Thomas, Saints


    Saints @ Bills



  • 7
    Devin Funchess, Panthers


    Panthers vs. Dolphins



  • 8
    Mike Evans, Buccaneers


    Bucs vs. Jets



  • 9
    Brandin Cooks, Patriots


    Patriots @ Broncos



  • 10
    Golden Tate, Lions


    Lions vs. Browns



  • 11
    DeVante Parker, Dolphins


    Dolphins @ Panthers



  • 12
    Demaryius Thomas, Broncos


    Broncos vs. Patriots



  • 13
    Adam Thielen, Vikings


    Vikings @ Redskins



  • 14
    Sterling Shepard, Giants


    Giants @ 49ers



  • 15
    Sammy Watkins, Rams


    Rams vs. Texans



  • 16
    DeAndre Hopkins, Texans


    Texans @ Rams



  • 17
    Marvin Jones Jr., Lions


    Lions vs. Browns



  • 18
    Robby Anderson, Jets


    Jets @ Bucs



  • 19
    T.Y. Hilton, Colts


    Colts vs. Steelers



  • 20
    Kelvin Benjamin, Bills


    Bills vs. Saints



  • 21
    Stefan Diggs, Vikings


    Vikings @ Redskins



  • 22
    Jarvis Landry, Dolphins


    Dolphins @ Panthers



  • 23
    Jordy Nelson, Packers


    Packers @ Bears



  • 24
    Mohamed Sanu, Falcons


    Falcons vs. Cowboys



  • 25
    Keenan Allen, Chargers


    Chargers @ Jaguars



  • 26
    JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers


    Steelers @ Colts



  • 27
    Rishard Matthews, Titans


    Titans vs. Bengals



  • 28
    DeSean Jackson, Bucs


    Buccaneers vs. Jets



  • 29
    Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos


    Broncos vs. Patriots



  • 30
    Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals


    Cardinals vs. Seahawks



  • 31
    Paul Richardson, Seahawks


    Seahawks @ Cardinals



  • 32
    Danny Amendola, Patriots


    Patriots @ Broncos



  • 33
    Davante Adams, Packers


    Packers @ Bears



  • 34
    Marqise Lee, Jaguars


    Jaguars vs. Chargers



  • 35
    Josh Doctson, Redskins


    Redskins vs. Vikings



  • 36
    Robert Woods, Rams


    Rams vs. Texans



  • 37
    Best of the rest


    37 Will Fuller V, Texans @ Rams
    38 Ted Ginn Jr., Saints @ Bills
    39 Corey Davis, Titans vs. Bengals
    40 Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Texans
    41 Terrance Williams, Cowboys @ Falcons
    42 Jordan Matthews, Bills vs. Saints
    43 Allen Hurns, Jaguars vs. Chargers
    44 Jamison Crowder, Redskins vs. Vikings
    45 Jermaine Kearse, Jets @ Bucs
    46 Marquise Goodwin, 49ers vs. Giants
    47 Dontrelle Inman, Bears vs. Packers
    48 Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Panthers
    49 Ricardo Louis, Browns @ Lions
    50 Tyrell Williams, Chargers @ Jaguars
    51 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks @ Cardinals
    52 Terrelle Pryor Jr., Redskins vs. Vikings
    53 Tavarres King, Giants @ 49ers
    54 Cole Beasley, Cowboys @ Falcons
    55 Randall Cobb, Packers @ Bears
    56 Brandon LaFell, Bengals @ Titans
    57 Donte Moncrief, Colts vs. Steelers
    58 Aldrick Robinson, 49ers vs. Giants
    59 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars vs. Chargers
    60 Eric Decker, Titans vs. Bengals
    61 Deonte Thompson, Bills vs. Saints
    62 Jeremy Kerley, Jets @ Bucs
    63 Brandon Coleman, Saints @ Bills
    64 John Brown, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
    65 Jaron Brown, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
    66 Kendall Wright, Bears vs. Packers
    67 Curtis Samuel, Panthers vs. Dolphins
    68 Taylor Gabriel, Falcons vs. Cowboys
    69 J.J. Nelson, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
    70 Bennie Fowler, Broncos vs. Patriots



