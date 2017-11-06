Casemiro: Ronaldo will score a lot in coming games

Cristiano Ronaldo will score "a lot of goals" for Real Madrid in upcoming games, according to midfielder Casemiro.

Ronaldo has netted just one goal in seven LaLiga outings this season, but did provide an assist in Madrid's 3-0 victory over Las Palmas on Sunday.

Fellow forward Karim Benzema also has one league goal in seven, but Casemiro – who opened the scoring against Las Palmas – believes the duo will find form.

"What stands out for me are the chances that Cristiano has created and the desire to score that he always has," he said, via the club's website.

"He'll score a lot of goals in the coming games. It doesn't worry me.

"Benzema is the best number nine in the world. He's playing very well and I am sure that in the coming games he will be amongst the goals."

Madrid's win came after back-to-back defeats – a shock loss at Girona and Champions League humbling at the hands of Tottenham.

Zinedine Zidane's men are eight points adrift of rivals and LaLiga leaders Barcelona, but Casemiro said there was still time to close that gap.

"At Real Madrid there is always pressure to win. People can say what they want. We are relaxed and know that there's a long way to go," he said.

"You have to take each match as it comes. Barcelona will surely lose as well and we still have two games to play against them."